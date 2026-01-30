Mumbai News: BMC Clears Around 200 Illegal Hawkers And Unauthorised Structures Near Cooper Hospital In Andheri To Ease Traffic And Ambulance Access

BMC clears around 200 illegal hawkers and unauthorised structures near Cooper Hospital in Andheri West to ease traffic congestion and ensure smooth ambulance access | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 30: Around 200 illegal hawkers and unauthorised structures were evicted in Andheri West on Thursday by the BMC. The action was taken against unauthorised hawking stalls along Ram Ganesh Gadkari Marg (Irla Marg) in Andheri West, connecting Swami Vivekananda Marg and Gulmohar Marg, as well as the approach road to Dr R N Cooper Hospital.

Officials said the unauthorised hawkers not only obstructed traffic and pedestrian movement, but also ambulances entering the Cooper Hospital, especially during emergencies.

Obstruction to emergency services

“The encroachments, including the temporary shops set up by unauthorised hawkers, were obstructing pedestrian movement and creating serious difficulties for ambulances transporting patients to the hospital, particularly during emergencies. In response, the K West administrative ward undertook a large-scale eviction drive, during which nearly 200 unauthorised hawkers and illegal structures on the footpaths were cleared,” the BMC said in its statement.

Large-scale operation

The drive was executed using four encroachment removal vehicles, three JCB machines and other equipment. Around 100 personnel, comprising municipal staff and police officers, were deployed to ensure smooth implementation of the operation.

The BMC said that similar drives against unauthorised constructions will continue on a regular basis in the coming days.

Citywide civic challenge

The persistent issue of unauthorised hawkers remains a major civic challenge in Mumbai, affecting pedestrians, traffic movement and public safety across the city. Despite repeated drives by the BMC, the footpaths and key junctions continue to be encroached upon, particularly in crowded commercial and residential areas, and outside railway stations.

Recent violence highlights issue

The issue of hawkers’ menace came into the limelight again recently after violence between three BJP workers and hawkers in Kurla. The brawl, which started over a parking space, escalated into an assault, critically injuring three people.

The incident, which took place on January 18, highlighted the dominance of unauthorised hawkers sheltered by hawking mafias. In fact, the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA) approached the Bombay High Court for the removal of illegal hawkers from Colaba Causeway; however, despite the court order, the hawkers continue their business and encroach on the footpath, uglifying the heritage area.

Hawkers return after eviction drives

Despite several eviction drives by the BMC, with the help of the police, the hawkers return to business within hours, making a mockery of the authorities.

In a recent incident, after four people lost their lives and 11 others were seriously injured when a BEST bus rammed into the footpath near Bhandup railway station, the BMC carried out an encroachment removal drive and temporarily cleared hawkers.

However, hawkers have returned to business as usual, contesting the area like before. Bhandup Station Road serves as a representative example of widespread hawker encroachment across Mumbai.

Officials cite manpower shortage

Speaking with the FPJ earlier, BMC’s Superintendent of Licences, Anil Kate, said, “The hawkers outside railway stations are fewer compared to before. However, they return after paying fines and promising to follow the rules. It is difficult to carry out frequent inspections and eviction drives as the department is short of 36 inspectors and 125 labourers.”

