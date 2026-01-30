 Mumbai Infra News: BMC To Open Vidyavihar East–West Flyover Before Monsoon, Sets June 25 Deadline
HomeMumbaiMumbai Infra News: BMC To Open Vidyavihar East–West Flyover Before Monsoon, Sets June 25 Deadline

The BMC has set a June 25 deadline to open the Vidyavihar East–West flyover before the monsoon. While work on the eastern side is nearing completion, challenges on the western side persist due to encroachments and traffic diversion, civic officials said.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST
article-image
BMC targets June 25 opening of the Vidyavihar East–West flyover to ease traffic congestion ahead of the monsoon | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Jan 29: To ensure the opening of the crucial flyover connecting Vidyavihar East and West, passing over Vidyavihar railway station, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a deadline of June 25, before the monsoon hits Mumbai, to open it for traffic.

The work on the eastern side of the flyover is in its final stages. However, on the western side, residential and commercial structures, ongoing road works and difficulties in traffic diversion have posed challenges in speeding up the work.

Site inspection by civic officials

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar, along with engineers from the BMC bridges department, visited the flyover site on Thursday to review the progress.

He instructed officials to ensure that the process of removing the affected residential and commercial structures on the western side of the bridge and realigning the road is completed before the monsoon.

Key connectivity project

The flyover connects Ramkrishna Chemburkar Marg in the east and Lalbahadur Shastri Marg in the west. It is a 650-metre-long, two-lane bridge, with a 100-metre stretch passing above the railway tracks. The flyover will also provide a connecting road to the footpaths of Vidyavihar railway station.

In addition, the railway ticket counter, station master’s office and staircases on both sides have been reconstructed. The pedestrian path is being connected to the by-road through a staircase within the railway boundary.

Also Watch:

Work status and challenges

“The work on the eastern side of the flyover is currently in the final stage. All works, including completion of the solid approach on the eastern side and surfacing of the entire bridge, will be completed by February 28. So far, the erection of six pillars on the western side has been completed. The erection of the remaining four pillars, the span of the bridge and the approach road are still pending. Diversion of traffic is a major challenge while carrying out these works. Therefore, road works on both sides of the bridge will be completed first to provide more space for traffic while the flyover work is in progress,” Bangar said.

