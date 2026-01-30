Mumbai Crime: Undertrial Prisoner Assaults Policeman Inside Arthur Road Jail, Case Registered

Mumbai Police register case after an undertrial allegedly assaults a constable on duty at Arthur Road Jail | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 29: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, where an undertrial prisoner allegedly assaulted a police constable on duty.

The accused, Lokendra Uday Singh Rawat (35), is reported to have headbutted Police Constable Hani Baburao Wagh (30), causing injuries to his nose, and also abused and pushed other on-duty police personnel. A case has been registered in this connection at the N. M. Joshi Marg police station.

Incident during court return

According to the FIR, the complainant, Police Constable Wagh, is attached to Armed Police Division–2, Tardeo. On January 27, he reported for his 24-hour day-duty shift at Arthur Road Jail at around 8 am and was assigned security duty at the main entrance of the prison.

At around 9 pm, Armed Police Constables Suresh Sandu Mali and Sachin Chavan brought undertrial Lokendra Rawat back to the jail after producing him before the Dindoshi Court. Rawat allegedly appeared agitated and, after entering the jail premises, sat near the gate and began verbally abusing the police personnel on duty.

Constable injured in assault

Constable Wagh asked Rawat to calm down and refrain from using abusive language. However, Rawat allegedly became more aggressive and continued shouting abuses. When Wagh approached him again to pacify the situation, Rawat suddenly headbutted him on the nose with force.

As a result, Constable Wagh sustained injuries and started bleeding. Fellow constables Sachin Chavan and Suresh Mali immediately intervened, restrained the accused, and informed the on-duty prison authorities about the incident. Rawat was subsequently sent for medical examination to Sir J.J. Hospital.

Police action initiated

After receiving medical treatment, the injured constable lodged a formal complaint on January 28 at the N. M. Joshi Marg police station. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the undertrial under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is ongoing.

