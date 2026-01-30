 Mumbai Crime: Undertrial Prisoner Assaults Policeman Inside Arthur Road Jail, Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Undertrial Prisoner Assaults Policeman Inside Arthur Road Jail, Case Registered

Mumbai Crime: Undertrial Prisoner Assaults Policeman Inside Arthur Road Jail, Case Registered

An undertrial prisoner allegedly assaulted a police constable on duty at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail by headbutting him, causing injuries. A case has been registered at N. M. Joshi Marg police station under relevant BNS sections, and further investigation is underway.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 02:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police register case after an undertrial allegedly assaults a constable on duty at Arthur Road Jail | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 29: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, where an undertrial prisoner allegedly assaulted a police constable on duty.

The accused, Lokendra Uday Singh Rawat (35), is reported to have headbutted Police Constable Hani Baburao Wagh (30), causing injuries to his nose, and also abused and pushed other on-duty police personnel. A case has been registered in this connection at the N. M. Joshi Marg police station.

Incident during court return

According to the FIR, the complainant, Police Constable Wagh, is attached to Armed Police Division–2, Tardeo. On January 27, he reported for his 24-hour day-duty shift at Arthur Road Jail at around 8 am and was assigned security duty at the main entrance of the prison.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case Hearing, Cancels It Later
Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case Hearing, Cancels It Later
Economic Survey 2025–26 Raises India’s Potential Growth To 7 Per Cent, But Flags Risks To Sustaining Momentum
Economic Survey 2025–26 Raises India’s Potential Growth To 7 Per Cent, But Flags Risks To Sustaining Momentum
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled Safety Record Since 2013
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled Safety Record Since 2013
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case

At around 9 pm, Armed Police Constables Suresh Sandu Mali and Sachin Chavan brought undertrial Lokendra Rawat back to the jail after producing him before the Dindoshi Court. Rawat allegedly appeared agitated and, after entering the jail premises, sat near the gate and began verbally abusing the police personnel on duty.

Constable injured in assault

Constable Wagh asked Rawat to calm down and refrain from using abusive language. However, Rawat allegedly became more aggressive and continued shouting abuses. When Wagh approached him again to pacify the situation, Rawat suddenly headbutted him on the nose with force.

As a result, Constable Wagh sustained injuries and started bleeding. Fellow constables Sachin Chavan and Suresh Mali immediately intervened, restrained the accused, and informed the on-duty prison authorities about the incident. Rawat was subsequently sent for medical examination to Sir J.J. Hospital.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Malabar Hill Petrol Pump Supervisor Booked For Misappropriating ₹1.29 Lakh From Fuel...
article-image

Police action initiated

After receiving medical treatment, the injured constable lodged a formal complaint on January 28 at the N. M. Joshi Marg police station. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the undertrial under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is ongoing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case...
Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled...
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2...
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2...
Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Ghatkopar Customs Agent Cheated Of ₹11.5 Crore With Lure Of ₹300 Crore...
Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Ghatkopar Customs Agent Cheated Of ₹11.5 Crore With Lure Of ₹300 Crore...
Mumbai Crime: EOW Probes ₹11.5 Crore Investment Scam Promising Access To ₹300 Crore Cash In...
Mumbai Crime: EOW Probes ₹11.5 Crore Investment Scam Promising Access To ₹300 Crore Cash In...