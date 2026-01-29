Mumbai Crime: Malabar Hill Petrol Pump Supervisor Booked For Misappropriating ₹1.29 Lakh From Fuel Sales

Malabar Hill Police register a case against a petrol pump supervisor for allegedly siphoning off cash from daily fuel sales | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 29: A case of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation has been registered at Malabar Hill Police Station against a petrol pump supervisor for allegedly siphoning off ₹1,29,857 from daily fuel sales.

Complaint details

According to the complaint filed by Swapnil Sanjay Pardeshi (32), a businessman and resident of Bopodi, Pune, he owns an HP Service Centre named “Chaupati”, located near Shringar Jewellers, opposite Bandstand Police Chowki, Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill.

The petrol pump employs 16 staff members, including Nilesh Indal Jadhav (25), a resident of Pawanala village, Mahur taluka, Nanded district, who had been working as a supervisor for the past five years.

Failure to deposit collections

As part of his duties, Jadhav was responsible for depositing the daily cash collections from fuel sales into the bank account on the following day. On January 2, 2026, the petrol pump recorded a collection of ₹67,961, which Jadhav was required to deposit on January 3, 2026.

However, he failed to do so. When questioned by the owner and the pump manager, Prasad Gorkhanath Shirsath (25), Jadhav claimed he would deposit the amount the next day. Since he had been a trusted employee for five years, the management granted him additional time.

Once again, on January 9, 2026, fuel sales amounted to ₹61,896, which was to be deposited on January 10, 2026. Jadhav again failed to deposit the money. Despite repeated follow-ups, he kept seeking more time, citing various excuses.

Employee goes missing

On January 16, 2026, Jadhav switched off his mobile phone and stopped reporting to work. After waiting for several days in anticipation that he would return and settle the dues, the complainant realised that Jadhav had misappropriated the funds. The total embezzled amount stands at ₹1,29,857.

Police action

Based on the complaint, Malabar Hill Police registered an FIR under Section 316(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal breach of trust and initiated further investigation.

