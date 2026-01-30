Mumbai Crime: 50-Year-Old Taxi Driver Arrested For Cheating American National Of ₹18,000 For 400-Metre Ride Near Airport

Sahar Police arrest taxi driver and seize vehicle after American tourist was allegedly cheated near Mumbai airport | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 29: The Sahar Police on January 28 arrested a taxi driver for allegedly defrauding an American national of Rs 18,000 for a taxi ride of just 400 metres.

The accused has been identified as Yashraj Yadav alias Papuu (50). The police have seized the vehicle, and the accused is currently in judicial custody. Two accused were involved in the crime. One is Yadav, while his associate, Taufiq Shaikh, is absconding.

Social media post triggers action

The case came to light after a social media post by the American national, Argentina Ariano, went viral. In her post, she alleged that she was scammed by a taxi driver shortly after arriving in Mumbai.

According to the police, the victim had arrived in India for work. The incident took place on January 12 at around midnight after she landed at the Mumbai International Airport.

She alleged that the taxi driver charged her Rs 18,000 for a trip to a hotel located barely 400 metres away. Yadav allegedly took the woman on a 20-minute drive in Andheri (East), returned to the same locality, dropped her at the hotel and collected the fare.

Details shared online

Nearly 15 days later, on January 26, she posted about the incident on social media. In her post, she wrote: “Landed in Mumbai recently, took a taxi to the Hilton Hotel. The driver and another man first took us to an unknown location, charged us $200 (Rs 18,000), and then dropped us at the hotel, which was only 400 metres away. Taxi No: MH 01 BD 5405.” She tagged Mumbai Police and the Traffic Police and used the hashtag #scam.

Responding to the post, Mumbai Police replied, “We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM.” Following this, the Sahar Police initiated an inquiry.

Police investigation

During the investigation, police found that there are three Hilton hotels near the airport and identified the exact hotel where the American national had stayed. However, within 12 to 13 hours of the incident, she had checked out of the hotel and left the country. She checked out the next day and went to Pune, from where, after completing her tour, she returned to the US.

Manoj Chalake, Senior Police Inspector of Sahar Police Station, said, “We are trying to get the victim’s statement via video call or email. She did not inform the hotel staff about the incident. We have repeatedly informed people to communicate with the hotel or the local authority if a tourist suspects that a cabbie is fleecing them.”

The police contacted her and requested her to file a formal complaint. Although she responded with “Okay”, she did not lodge any complaint.

Suo motu case registered

The Sahar Police then registered a suo motu case on January 28 against an unknown taxi driver under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search operation.

Using the taxi number mentioned in the post, police traced the accused, Yadav, who resides in Sahar Village and is a permit taxi driver. The vehicle, a white Toyota Etios, has been seized. The vehicle is registered under the S.M.S. Tours and Travels company. Police said they would send his details to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for cancellation of his licence.

Second accused absconding

A police officer said two persons were involved in the crime — Yadav and his associate, Taufiq Shaikh, around 50 years old. Yadav allegedly negotiated the fare with the foreign national and then called Shaikh, who arrived with the car. Both allegedly cheated the tourist.

Shaikh later took the money from Yadav and fled to Uttar Pradesh. Police records show that several cheating cases have been registered against Shaikh at various police stations. Yadav, however, has no prior criminal record.

Manoj Chalake added, “We have seized the car. The cash could not be recovered as the other accused took the money and fled. We are searching for him. We will soon call the company owner for a statement.”

He further said that the police do not have much information about the foreign national, as she has not provided details about the purpose of her visit or other relevant information.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court initially remanded Yadav to one day of police custody and later sent him to judicial custody.

