Mumbai Crime: Zaveri Bazaar Jeweller Booked For Allegedly Cheating Businessman Of Gold Worth Lakhs

Mumbai, Jan 29: A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust has been registered at Pydhonie Police Station against a Zaveri Bazaar-based jeweller for allegedly cheating a businessman of gold worth several lakhs of rupees.

Business dealings and trust

According to the complaint filed by Dhiraj Ganpatlal Jain (45), a businessman residing in Ghatkopar (East), he runs jewellery manufacturing and trading businesses under the names Kavis Jewellers and Pragati Gold in the Pydhonie area. His business involves manufacturing and selling gold and diamond jewellery, which serves as his primary source of income.

Between 2017 and 2018, Jain came in contact with Sachin Chhatrapal Soni, who owns Kaliga Jewellers in Zaveri Bazaar, Mumbai. Soni claimed to have strong market connections and assured Jain of assistance in selling finished jewellery. Trusting him, Jain decided to supply gold ornaments for resale.

Gold handed over for sale

On March 22, 2022, Soni visited Jain’s shop, where Jain, in the presence of his father, Ganpatlal Jain, handed over 1,218.300 grams of finished gold jewellery for sale. A delivery note (No. 13) was issued, and Soni signed it. As per their agreement, 70 per cent of the profit was to go to Jain and 30 per cent to Soni.

Partial return, fresh complaint

However, Soni allegedly failed to return either the gold or its sale proceeds. As a result, Jain lodged a cheating complaint at Pydhonie Police Station in 2023. During police inquiry, a settlement was reached, wherein Soni agreed to return 800 grams of gold from the total amount. A written agreement was executed and signed by Soni.

Despite the agreement, Soni allegedly returned only part of the gold — 490.80 grams on August 28, 2023 — and ₹7 lakh in 2024, equivalent to the value of approximately 100 grams of gold. The remaining 200 grams of gold has not yet been returned.

Repeated attempts to contact Soni proved futile, as he allegedly avoided calls and offered excuses whenever contacted. Suspecting deliberate cheating, Jain lodged a fresh complaint.

Police action

Based on the complaint, Pydhonie Police registered an FIR against Sachin Soni under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated further investigation.

