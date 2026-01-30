 Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case Hearing, Cancels It Later
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case Hearing, Cancels It Later

Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case Hearing, Cancels It Later

The special MP–MLA court issued a non-bailable warrant against Sarang Wadhawan for skipping a crucial charge-framing hearing in the Patra chawl redevelopment case, calling it a delay tactic. The warrant was later cancelled after defence lawyers assured the court of future cooperation.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 02:28 AM IST
article-image
Special MP–MLA court issues and later cancels a non-bailable warrant against Sarang Wadhawan in the Patra chawl redevelopment case | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 29: The special MP and MLA court on Thursday came down heavily on Sarang Wadhawan for skipping the hearing scheduled to frame charges over alleged irregularities in the Patra chawl redevelopment project.

The court also issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW), remarking that his conduct showed that he had intentionally remained absent, which amounted to a delay tactic. However, the court later cancelled the NBW after defence lawyers assured cooperation in future.

Exemption pleas rejected

As the court was scheduled to frame charges, it had asked the lawyers to ensure that Sarang and his father and co-accused, Rakesh Wadhawan, remained present for the hearing. However, on Thursday, Sarang’s lawyer moved a plea seeking exemption from appearance. Similarly, Rakesh’s lawyer, Sagar Shetty, who appeared along with Akshay Naik, also filed an exemption application.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case Hearing, Cancels It Later
Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case Hearing, Cancels It Later
Economic Survey 2025–26 Raises India’s Potential Growth To 7 Per Cent, But Flags Risks To Sustaining Momentum
Economic Survey 2025–26 Raises India’s Potential Growth To 7 Per Cent, But Flags Risks To Sustaining Momentum
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled Safety Record Since 2013
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled Safety Record Since 2013
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case

Rejecting both pleas, the court issued an NBW against Sarang, noting that no valid reason had been stated for missing the hearing. As the news reached the Wadhawans, they arrived at the court. Sarang’s lawyer later moved a plea seeking cancellation of the warrant, which was opposed by special public prosecutor Ajay Misar.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: Special PMLA Court Bars Sarang Wadhawan From Visiting Hyderabad In PMC Bank Fraud Case
article-image

Court’s observations

After hearing the arguments, the court noted, “On January 9 too, Sarang was absent. On that day, directions were given to his advocate to secure his presence on Thursday. Even in the application filed seeking exemption from appearance, it was stated that he was unwell, but no medical certificate was submitted.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled...
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2...
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2...
Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Ghatkopar Customs Agent Cheated Of ₹11.5 Crore With Lure Of ₹300 Crore...
Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Ghatkopar Customs Agent Cheated Of ₹11.5 Crore With Lure Of ₹300 Crore...
Mumbai Crime: EOW Probes ₹11.5 Crore Investment Scam Promising Access To ₹300 Crore Cash In...
Mumbai Crime: EOW Probes ₹11.5 Crore Investment Scam Promising Access To ₹300 Crore Cash In...
Mumbai Infra News: BMC To Open Vidyavihar East–West Flyover Before Monsoon, Sets June 25 Deadline
Mumbai Infra News: BMC To Open Vidyavihar East–West Flyover Before Monsoon, Sets June 25 Deadline