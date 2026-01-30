Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case Hearing, Cancels It Later

Special MP–MLA court issues and later cancels a non-bailable warrant against Sarang Wadhawan in the Patra chawl redevelopment case | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 29: The special MP and MLA court on Thursday came down heavily on Sarang Wadhawan for skipping the hearing scheduled to frame charges over alleged irregularities in the Patra chawl redevelopment project.

The court also issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW), remarking that his conduct showed that he had intentionally remained absent, which amounted to a delay tactic. However, the court later cancelled the NBW after defence lawyers assured cooperation in future.

Exemption pleas rejected

As the court was scheduled to frame charges, it had asked the lawyers to ensure that Sarang and his father and co-accused, Rakesh Wadhawan, remained present for the hearing. However, on Thursday, Sarang’s lawyer moved a plea seeking exemption from appearance. Similarly, Rakesh’s lawyer, Sagar Shetty, who appeared along with Akshay Naik, also filed an exemption application.

Rejecting both pleas, the court issued an NBW against Sarang, noting that no valid reason had been stated for missing the hearing. As the news reached the Wadhawans, they arrived at the court. Sarang’s lawyer later moved a plea seeking cancellation of the warrant, which was opposed by special public prosecutor Ajay Misar.

Court’s observations

After hearing the arguments, the court noted, “On January 9 too, Sarang was absent. On that day, directions were given to his advocate to secure his presence on Thursday. Even in the application filed seeking exemption from appearance, it was stated that he was unwell, but no medical certificate was submitted.”

