FPJ Exclusive: Maharashtra Govt Launches Parallel State-Level Probe Into Baramati Plane Crash Following Ajit Pawar’s Death

Wreckage at Baramati airfield as Maharashtra launches a parallel state-level probe into the Ajit Pawar plane crash | File Pic

Mumbai, Jan 29: The Maharashtra government has launched a parallel state-level investigation into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, sources close to the probe told The Free Press Journal.

While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is already leading the technical probe, the state will conduct its own high-powered inquiry to examine potential security lapses and ground-level operational failures.

Crash during second landing attempt

The crash occurred on Wednesday morning when a VSR Ventures-operated Bombardier Learjet 45, carrying the 66-year-old NCP leader and four others, went down near Baramati Airport during its second landing attempt.

While the AAIB launched an official probe on Wednesday and recovered the flight data recorder, the state government has formed a special committee to investigate the accident independently, in what is being described as a one-of-its-kind approach to an aircraft crash inquiry.

High-powered committee formed

Experts believe this could be the first instance of a state conducting a parallel investigation into an aircraft crash. An official close to the state-run investigation told The Free Press Journal that the team comprises senior bureaucrats, a police official, medical personnel and subject matter experts, who will directly report to the Chief Minister.

According to sources, the team visited the crash site at the Baramati airfield later on the day of the incident and began collecting information.

Focus on security and infrastructure

Sources indicated that the state-level team will examine security clearance protocols for the private charter, the lack of advanced navigational aids at the Baramati airstrip, and the accuracy of local weather reports provided to the pilots before the final descent.

“The state also wants to know the cause behind losing one of its tallest leaders and therefore it will have its own inquiry. The findings will later be compared with the AAIB’s conclusions to ensure no aspect is missed,” a source said.

CM writes to Union aviation minister

Although the state has not officially announced the investigation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu requesting a detailed investigation into the crash. He also urged the minister to take appropriate measures to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.

The Union minister assured that the investigation is being conducted in a thorough, transparent and time-bound manner, with all relevant evidence being examined to establish the sequence of events and determine contributory factors.

“On receipt of the investigation’s preliminary inputs and final findings, necessary safety recommendations and regulatory or operational measures will be implemented,” the minister said.

