Bhandup Murder Case: Police Informer ‘Fotu’ Named As Key Conspirator; Allegations Of Political Pressure On Police

Mumbai, Jan 29: The brutal murder of Shankarprasad Brahmdev Yadav alias Kalli (35) in Bhandup has uncovered the alleged involvement of Anwar Shaikh alias Fotu, a purported police informer with political links, who is suspected to be a key conspirator in the killing.

Fotu has been arrested, and it is alleged that attempts were made to exert political pressure on the police due to his political connections, raising questions over the integrity of the investigation.

Murder with 29 stab wounds

Kalli, a resident of New Prakash Nagar, Sonapur, was murdered on January 25 at around 7:10 pm. Assailants attacked him with sharp weapons, inflicting as many as 29 stab wounds and killing him on the spot.

A murder case has been registered at the Bhandup police station against seven accused, and the Crime Branch is conducting further investigation.

Political links and prior warning

According to sources, Anwar alias Fotu is close to a prominent local politician from the Bhandup Station Road area and allegedly played a key role in planning Kalli’s murder.

Prior to the incident, Kalli had received information that Anwar, along with Ali Qureshi alias Lala, his brother Akhtar Qureshi alias Chhotu, and Taufiq Qureshi alias Taka, were attempting to provoke a confrontation. This was stated by Kalli’s brother, Bablu Prasad (29), in the FIR, noting that Kalli had shared this information with him on the night of January 23.

Allegations of pressure on police

After Anwar’s name surfaced in the case, Bhandup police traced and detained him from his residential area. Following the detention of Anwar and Lala, Kalli’s close relatives alleged that efforts were made to apply political pressure on the police to influence the investigation.

Witness statements and suspicions

At the time of the murder, Kalli was accompanied by his alleged friend Saurabh Ahire alias Saurya from Milind Nagar. During preliminary questioning, Saurya told police that shortly before the murder, accused Taufiq alias Taka had called him and asked to meet.

Local sources added that Kalli had a dispute with the accused a few days earlier over Saurya’s brother, placing both Saurya and his brother under suspicion as well.

Multiple angles under probe

Police have seized Kalli’s mobile phone, from which they have obtained significant information related to criminal activities in the Bhandup area. Investigators are probing multiple angles behind the murder, including disputes between alleged MTNL cable theft gangs, construction and scrap-related activities in the Bhandup Pumping area, and Kalli’s alleged proximity to notorious criminal Shahzada Malik alias Sajju.

Further investigation is ongoing.

