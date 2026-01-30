Mumbai Civic Watch: Race Heats Up For Next BMC Commissioner As Bhushan Gagrani Set To Retire In March 2026

With BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani set to retire in March 2026, senior IAS officers emerge as frontrunners for the top civic post | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 29: As Mumbai gears up for mayoral elections, focus is also on the BMC Commissioner’s post, with Bhushan Gagrani set to retire in March 2026.

According to sources, the next head of the country’s richest municipal corporation — a powerful figure in governance and budget control — could be senior IAS officers such as Ashwini Bhide, Milind Mhaiskar, Sanjeev Jaiswal, or Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, making the appointment as much a political decision as an administrative one.

Gagrani’s tenure nearing completion

Gagrani, a 1990-batch IAS officer and the first Chartered Officer in the country to secure an All India third rank in Marathi, has served as BMC Municipal Commissioner since March 2024.

In the absence of an elected body, he has also functioned as the state-appointed administrator of the BMC over the past two years. With his superannuation scheduled for March 2026, discussions are intensifying over who will succeed him as the next Municipal Commissioner.

Contenders with administrative heft

Among the leading contenders are seasoned IAS officers with deep administrative and urban governance experience. Mhaiskar, a 1992-batch Maharashtra cadre officer with a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering, currently serves as Additional Chief Secretary (Forests, Revenue & Forests) and offers the prospect of long-term stability, retiring only in 2028. Bhide, a 1995-batch IAS officer and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, brings sharp political insight.

Sanjeev Jaiswal, a 1996-batch IAS officer, heads the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), while Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, also a 1996-batch IAS officer, leads the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), showcasing expertise in urban planning and civic management.

Experience inside the BMC

Bhide, Jaiswal and Dr. Mukherjee — unlike Mhaiskar — have previously served as Additional Municipal Commissioners, giving them insider experience and an edge in navigating the city’s complex bureaucracy. The Municipal Commissioner wields enormous authority over Mumbai’s infrastructure, civic services and budgets, shaping the quality of life for millions.

For the BJP, now set to take charge of the BMC, the appointment is seen as a strategic masterstroke, allowing the party to strengthen its hold and manage the city as per its priorities.

