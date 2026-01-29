BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mumbai Mayoral Polls Likely Delayed As BJP–Shinde Sena Group Registration Put On Hold

BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) delay group registration, pushing Mumbai mayoral elections to February’s second week | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 29: Ahead of the crucial mayoral polls, the registration of the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) as a group, along with their councillors, could not be completed on Thursday as Maharashtra observed three days of state mourning following the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

The registration is now expected to take place on Monday, pushing the mayoral election to the second week of February, civic sources said.

Talks gained momentum after WEF

Though the 2026 civic elections concluded with counting on January 16, negotiations over the mayoral post and power-sharing only gained momentum after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis returned from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

In a strategic move to prevent the opposition from seizing control of the powerful Statutory Improvement Committee amid a numerical deadlock, the BJP and Shinde Sena are reportedly planning to register jointly at the Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s office in Konkan Bhavan, CBD Belapur. However, the registration was postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Pawar.

Mourning and election schedule

According to party sources, several senior leaders are visiting Baramati to attend Pawar’s funeral, and following the three days of mourning, the registration process is expected to begin next week. Once initiated, it will take at least seven days to complete and hold the mayoral election.

Meanwhile, the remaining phases of the general elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis on February 7 could further delay the mayoral election, as senior party leaders will be tied up with the campaign, sources said.

Parties complete registration

The BMC administration has yet to confirm the dates for the mayoral election, and sources from the Municipal Secretary department indicated that the process may be delayed by another week due to the current circumstances.

Meanwhile, Congress, holding 24 corporators, was the first party to complete its registration with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner on January 20. Shiv Sena (UBT), the second-largest party with 65 corporators, and the AIMIM registered on January 21, followed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which has six corporators, on January 22.

However, the BJP, the single largest party with 89 corporators, and the Shinde Sena, with 29 corporators, are yet to complete the registration process.

