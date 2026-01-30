DRI Identifies Riyadh-Based Supplier, Mumbai Receiver In ₹2.88 Crore Gold Smuggling Racket Via Courier Terminal

DRI Identifies Riyadh-Based Supplier And Mumbai Receiver In ₹2.88 Crore Courier Gold Smuggling Racket | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 29: Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), who busted a syndicate last week allegedly involved in smuggling gold from Riyadh through the International Courier Terminal at Sahar, Andheri East, Mumbai, have identified the main supplier and receiver of the smuggled gold. DRI officials had arrested two persons last week and seized gold worth Rs 2.88 crore that was concealed in a meat grinder.

Two arrested, gold seized

The DRI arrested Mumbra resident M.A. Shaikh and Mazgaon resident M.Z. Ujjainwala for their alleged involvement in the case after agency officials examined a parcel containing a meat grinder in which gold weighing 1,816 grams, valued at Rs 2.88 crore, was concealed. In his statement, Shaikh revealed that the seized gold belonged to one Naved, who is residing in Riyadh.

Courier deliveries and payments

“On being asked how many times he has collected and delivered the courier consignments, Shaikh stated that he has collected and delivered the consignments on 15–20 occasions. On all these occasions, he has collected and delivered the consignments to one person identified as Afghan. On being asked how much money he gets for each consignment and how he gets the money, he stated that he used to receive Rs 15,000–17,000 for each consignment for providing details of persons, KYC documents, receiving the courier consignment or parcel from the courier agency, and delivering the consignment or parcel to Afghan at a depot at Mumbai Central,” said a DRI official.

Use of KYC documents

He added, “Shaikh further stated that he used to give Rs 3,000–4,000 to persons whose KYC documents were used to book courier consignments from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Mumbai, India. He further stated that he used to receive Rs 50,000 in cash from Afghan, who used to collect the courier parcels from him. After delivering the consignments to him, Afghan used to again give him Rs 50,000 for further deliveries.”

Meanwhile, Ujjainwala, in his statement, revealed that Shaikh told him in June 2025 that a machine was to be couriered from Riyadh to Mumbai and requested him to provide KYC documents and ID cards of some persons in exchange for Rs 4,000 per consignment. He further stated that he got greedy due to the offer and accepted it.

