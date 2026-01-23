DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate In Mumbai, Seizes ₹2.88 Crore Concealed In Meat Grinder

Officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have busted a syndicate that was allegedly instrumental in smuggling gold from Riyadh through the International Courier Terminal, Sahar, Andheri-East, Mumbai. | File Photo

Mumbai: Officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have busted a syndicate that was allegedly instrumental in smuggling gold from Riyadh through the International Courier Terminal, Sahar, Andheri-East, Mumbai. The agency officials on Thursday arrested two persons and have seized gold worth Rs 2.88 crore that was concealed in a meat grinder.

Smuggling Modus Operandi

Those arrested have been identified as Mumbra resident M.A Shaikh and Mazgaon resident M.Z. Ujjainwala.

According to DRI sources, specific intelligence had been received that the smuggled gold has been secreted inside a courier parcel of import dated January 21 at International Courier Terminal, Sahar. On conducting examination of the said parcel the officer found a meat grinder on which gold weighing 1816 grams valued at Rs 2.88 crore were concealed.

Ongoing Probe

The DRI then summoned the consignee and recorded his statement on Thursday in which he stated that the seized gold does not belong to him and was not knowing about the contents of the parcel. He further told DRI officers that the said parcel was booked in his name by Shaikh, who is known to him through a relative.

Accordingly, Shaikh was summoned and his statement was recorded wherein he stated that consignee was relative of his friend Ujjainwala. He further revealed that gold is being smuggled through courier in to India, since there is a huge profit margin. He was supposed to take delivery of the smuggled gold.

Syndicate Significance

"On being asked as to how much money he gets for each consignment and how did he get the money, he stated that he used to receive Rs. 15,000-17,000 for each consignment for providing details of person, KYC documents, receiving the courier consignment or parcel from courier agency and deliver it to the final receiver. Ujjainwala was also arrested after his role surfaced in the probe," said a DRI official.

"In the ongoing investigation, more pieces of evidence are being gathered, and the same need to be investigated. Other key members of the syndicate are yet to be apprehended, and all-out efforts are being made in this regard. Further, sources for the purchase of the gold, distribution of the smuggled gold, transfer of money through illegal hawala channels, etc., is yet to be investigated. The ongoing investigation is crucial to dismantling this international smuggling network. We are gathering additional evidence to identify and apprehend other key members of the syndicate. The accused are integral members of an international smuggling syndicate," the official added.

