Mumbai Traffic Police Bust Major Parking Racket In City Center

Fake parking attendant Sunil Yadav at Hutatma Chowk who was booked by the traffic police on Friday. |

The Mumbai traffic police has busted a major parking racket in the heart of the city at Hutatma Chowk. On Thursday night, two doctors, who did not wish to be identified, went to a restaurant near Hutatma Chowk for dinner when a person in a black shirt approached them volunteering to park their car.

False Claims of Authorization

He claimed that he was an authorised parking attendant. Believing his claim to be true, the doctors handed over the car key. When they returned to collect the key after four hours, they were shocked when the attendant, later identified as Sunil Yadav, demanded Rs 800 towards parking charge.

Fake parking attendant Sunil Yadav at Hutatma Chowk who was booked by the traffic police on Friday. |

Extortion at Parking Lot

When they protested that the official charge was only Rs 70 per hour, he told them he would not return the key unless he was paid Rs 800. Finally, they agreed to pay the amount and asked for a receipt. Yadav refused to give that.

Investigation and Identification

On Friday afternoon, the father of one of the doctors went to the parking lot in front of the Central Bank of India head office along with an FPJ reporter and identified Yadav as the man who extorted Rs 800. When FPJ asked Yadav why he was not in uniform and why he was not displaying an I card, he rudely replied: “It is none of your business. I will charge whatever I want."

Also Watch:

Police Action and Ongoing Hunt

Finally, the traffic police was summoned. Spot interrogation revealed that Yadav was not a BMC-authorised attendant and was part of an organised gang which was extorting money from unsuspecting motorists for the past several months. The police have booked Yadav at MRA Marg police station and are on the lookout for his associates.

Racket Spreads Across City

A similar racket is reported to be operating at the parking lots near Kala Ghoda, Crawford Market and other areas in south Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/