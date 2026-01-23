 Mumbai Traffic Police Bust Major Parking Racket In City Center
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Traffic Police Bust Major Parking Racket In City Center

Mumbai Traffic Police Bust Major Parking Racket In City Center

Mumbai traffic police have busted a fake parking racket at Hutatma Chowk. Sunil Yadav, posing as an authorised attendant, extorted Rs 800 from unsuspecting motorists. Investigations reveal an organised gang operating across South Mumbai. Police are now hunting Yadav’s associates to curb further extortion at multiple city parking lots.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Fake parking attendant Sunil Yadav at Hutatma Chowk who was booked by the traffic police on Friday. |

The Mumbai traffic police has busted a major parking racket in the heart of the city at Hutatma Chowk. On Thursday night, two doctors, who did not wish to be identified, went to a restaurant near Hutatma Chowk for dinner when a person in a black shirt approached them volunteering to park their car.

False Claims of Authorization
He claimed that he was an authorised parking attendant. Believing his claim to be true, the doctors handed over the car key. When they returned to collect the key after four hours, they were shocked when the attendant, later identified as Sunil Yadav, demanded Rs 800 towards parking charge.

Fake parking attendant Sunil Yadav at Hutatma Chowk who was booked by the traffic police on Friday.

Fake parking attendant Sunil Yadav at Hutatma Chowk who was booked by the traffic police on Friday. |

Extortion at Parking Lot
When they protested that the official charge was only Rs 70 per hour, he told them he would not return the key unless he was paid Rs 800. Finally, they agreed to pay the amount and asked for a receipt. Yadav refused to give that.

Investigation and Identification
On Friday afternoon, the father of one of the doctors went to the parking lot in front of the Central Bank of India head office along with an FPJ reporter and identified Yadav as the man who extorted Rs 800. When FPJ asked Yadav why he was not in uniform and why he was not displaying an I card, he rudely replied: “It is none of your business. I will charge whatever I want."

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Interstate Heroin Racket Kingpin After Month-Long Hunt
Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Interstate Heroin Racket Kingpin After Month-Long Hunt
VIDEO: PM Modi Pushes NDA Double-Engine Government In Tamil Nadu
VIDEO: PM Modi Pushes NDA Double-Engine Government In Tamil Nadu
Long Weekend Ahead! This Republic Day, Soak Up The Sun In Goa, Unwind In Pondicherry & Go Skiing In Manali
Long Weekend Ahead! This Republic Day, Soak Up The Sun In Goa, Unwind In Pondicherry & Go Skiing In Manali
India Khelo Football National Final Showcases Top 200 Young Talents At Mumbai’s Cooperage Ground
India Khelo Football National Final Showcases Top 200 Young Talents At Mumbai’s Cooperage Ground
Read Also
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Accuses Mahayuti Of 'Buying Votes' In Mumbai BMC Polls During...
article-image

Also Watch:

Police Action and Ongoing Hunt
Finally, the traffic police was summoned. Spot interrogation revealed that Yadav was not a BMC-authorised attendant and was part of an organised gang which was extorting money from unsuspecting motorists for the past several months. The police have booked Yadav at MRA Marg police station and are on the lookout for his associates.

Racket Spreads Across City
A similar racket is reported to be operating at the parking lots near Kala Ghoda, Crawford Market and other areas in south Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Interstate Heroin Racket Kingpin After Month-Long Hunt
Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Interstate Heroin Racket Kingpin After Month-Long Hunt
Mumbai & Thane To Face 10% Water Supply Cut For 12 Days From January 27 To February 7
Mumbai & Thane To Face 10% Water Supply Cut For 12 Days From January 27 To February 7
BMC Registers FIRs Over Illegal Hoardings In South Mumbai
BMC Registers FIRs Over Illegal Hoardings In South Mumbai
Badlapur School Van Driver Accused Of Sexual Assault Remanded To Police Custody Till January 27, RTO...
Badlapur School Van Driver Accused Of Sexual Assault Remanded To Police Custody Till January 27, RTO...
MPCB Proposes Expansion Of Blue Category To Boost Circular Economy
MPCB Proposes Expansion Of Blue Category To Boost Circular Economy