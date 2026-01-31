Shiv Sena Outmaneuvers BJP In KDMC & Ulhasnagar; Dr Shrikant Shinde’s Strategy Secures Mayoral Posts, BJP Settles For Deputy Mayor Roles

Shiv Sena Outmanoeuvres BJP In KDMC And Ulhasnagar, Dr Shrikant Shinde’s Strategy Proves Decisive |

In a significant political development, the Shiv Sena has successfully kept the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) away from the mayoral posts in both the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC). Political circles attribute this outcome largely to the strategic role played by Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, whose negotiations and alliance-building proved decisive.

Before the elections, BJP leaders had repeatedly asserted that the party would secure the mayoral positions in both civic bodies. However, post-election alliances altered the balance of power, forcing the BJP to settle for the deputy mayor posts in both corporations.

KDMC: Shiv Sena Turns The Tables

In the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, the BJP emerged with 50 corporators, while the Shiv Sena secured 53 corporators. The magic number required to form power in the 122-member house is 62, leading to uncertainty over the mayoral post. The situation changed after five corporators of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) extended support to the Shiv Sena, taking its effective strength to 58. Additionally, four corporators from the Thackeray faction are reportedly not reachable but are believed to be aligned with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, further strengthening its position. As a result, the Shiv Sena emerged as the dominant force in KDMC, making the party’s mayoral victory virtually certain. Shiv Sena’s Harshali Thavil Choudhary has filed her nomination for the mayor’s post while BJP’s Rahul Damle has submitted his nomination for the deputy mayor’s post. The election process is scheduled to conclude on February 3, with both posts expected to be elected unopposed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ulhasnagar: Vanchit Support Decides

A similar political script unfolded in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. The BJP contested 78 seats and won 38 corporators, while the Shiv Sena–Team Omi Kalani–Sai Party alliance also secured 38 seats, resulting in a hung situation. The deadlock was resolved when two corporators from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi extended support to the Shiv Sena-led alliance, enabling it to reach the required majority figure.

In Ulhasnagar, Ashwini Kamlesh Nikam of the Shiv Sena has filed her nomination for the mayor’s post while BJP candidate Amar Lund has filed for the deputy mayor’s post. Here too, the election process will be completed on February 3, with indications that the elections will be held unopposed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP’s Pre-Poll Claims Fail

The outcome has come as a setback for the BJP, which had confidently claimed before the elections that it would secure mayoral posts in both KDMC and UMC. However, Shiv Sena’s ability to bring together MNS in KDMC and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in Ulhasnagar ensured control over both civic bodies.

Political observers say the developments underline Dr Shrikant Shinde’s growing influence in local body politics, particularly his ability to manage alliances and convert tight numerical situations into decisive victories.

Also Watch:

Political Message Beyond Numbers

Despite securing the majority required to install its own mayors, the Shiv Sena chose to accommodate the BJP by offering the deputy mayor positions in both corporations. While this has been projected as a gesture of political accommodation, the message remains clear: despite having strong numbers, the BJP was unable to claim the top post in either civic body.

The twin developments in KDMC and Ulhasnagar are being viewed as a significant political signal ahead of upcoming local body and assembly-level contests in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/