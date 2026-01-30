Harshali Thavil-Chaudhary Set To Become KDMC Mayor, Rahul Damle Likely Deputy Mayor; Election To Be Unopposed |

Kalyan: The mayoral and deputy mayoral elections of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) have virtually been decided, with clear indications that both posts will be filled unopposed. Shiv Sena’s Adv. Harshali Thavil-Chaudhary has filed her nomination for the post of Mayor, while BJP corporator Rahul Damle has submitted his nomination for the Deputy Mayor’s post. As only one nomination has been received for each position, their election is now considered almost certain.

MNS Backs Shiv Sena

The political equations within KDMC have taken a decisive turn after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) extended support to the Shiv Sena, enabling the formation of an independent ruling group and dealing a setback to the BJP. Against this backdrop, Adv. Thawil-Chaudhary filed her nomination in the presence of Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde and MNS leader Raju Patil. BJP’s Rahul Damle also formally submitted his nomination for the Deputy Mayor’s post.

Senior Leaders Attend Nominations

The nomination process witnessed the presence of senior leaders from Shiv Sena, BJP and MNS. Among those present were MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, MLA Rajesh More, MNS leader Raju Patil and BJP leader Nana Suryavanshi, along with a large number of party office-bearers and workers. As Monday marked the last day for filing nominations, the special general body meeting scheduled on February 3 is now expected to be a mere formality.

Mayor’s Impressive Track Record

Adv. Harshali Thawil-Chaudhary has an impressive political and social track record. She was first elected as a corporator in 2015 and later secured re-election with a record margin. A practicing advocate at the Bombay High Court for over a decade, she has also served as a member of the Standing Committee of KDMC. She has held the post of Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Deputy City Organiser and has been honoured with the ‘Ideal Corporator Award’ for her work.

Key Development Initiatives

She played a key role in completing the long-pending railway bridge over the Ulhas River at Ambivli, which had remained stalled for nearly 15 years, by consistently following up with the state government and the Railway Board in Delhi. She also became the first corporator in KDMC’s history to secure a special grant of ₹18 crore from the Chief Minister’s Office. The funds were utilised for infrastructure works including roads, drainage systems, crematorium facilities, open gyms, paver block roads and new water pipelines in Wadavali and Ambivli areas. Additionally, she actively pursued rehabilitation and housing rights for citizens affected by the new Ring Road project.

Leadership to Boost Development

Expressing confidence in the new leadership, MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde said that under the leadership of the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the development of Kalyan–Dombivli city would gain further momentum.

