Maharashtra’s ITIs To Become Best-In-Class ‘Skill Development Hubs’: Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Under the PM–SETU scheme, envisioned from the sustainable development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Maharashtra will be transformed into best-in-class Skill Development Hubs. In regions with limited industrial presence, priority will be given to service-sector courses, multi-skill programmes, and livelihood-oriented courses, stated Maharashtra’s Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Cabinet Clears First Phase

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approval was granted to implement the scheme in three districts of Maharashtra in the first phase. Under the PM–SETU scheme, ITIs across the state will be modernised, with the remaining districts to be included in subsequent phases. The objective of the scheme is to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of skilled manpower through comprehensive upgradation of ITIs. In the first phase, ITIs in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune will be modernised.

₹242 Crore Joint Investment by Central and State Governments

A hub-and-spoke model will be developed for ITI modernisation. Under this initiative, the Central and State Governments together will invest ₹242 crore, bringing about a complete transformation of ITIs in the state. This modernisation will open up high-quality vocational opportunities for youth across various sectors. Approval has also been granted for phased implementation of the scheme over the coming years.

Funding Pattern Explained

The funding pattern will be:

50% from the Central Government

33% from the State Government

17% from the Industry Sector

For one cluster (1 hub ITI and 4 spoke ITIs), the estimated expenditure over five years is approximately ₹241 crore, of which ₹112 crore will be contributed by the Central Government, ₹98 crore by the State Government, and ₹31 crore by industry. Approval has been granted for the State Government’s ₹98 crore contribution over five years.

First Phase Districts Finalised

First Phase to Cover Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune

Nagpur: Government ITI, Nagpur will be developed as the hub. ITIs at Nagpur (Women’s), Kamptee, Hingna and Butibori will be included as spoke institutes.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ITI, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will serve as the hub, with ITIs at Paithan, Khultabad, Gangapur and Phulambri to be modernised.

Pune: ITI, Aundh will be upgraded as the hub. ITIs at Aundh (Women’s), Khed–Rajgurunagar and Mulshi will be modernised as spokes.

Course Expansion Planned

New Courses and Upgradation of Existing Courses

Each hub ITI will introduce an average of four new courses and upgrade ten existing courses. Spoke ITIs will introduce two new courses and upgrade eight existing courses. In areas with fewer industries, service-sector courses, multi-skill programmes and livelihood-based courses will be prioritised.

Reviving India’s Knowledge Legacy

Highlighting India’s knowledge legacy through the Gurukul tradition, universities like Nalanda, and scholars such as Aryabhata, Minister Shri Lodha stated that India once emerged as a global centre of learning. Today, following the same knowledge tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is integrating modern skill training through ITIs to shape a New India, he added.

