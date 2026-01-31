 Marathi Abhyas Kendra Meets BMC To Revive Marathi-Medium Schools In Mumbai
Marathi Abhyas Kendra met BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to address the declining number of Marathi-medium schools in Mumbai. They proposed study centres and a Marathi Language Conservation Committee. BMC highlighted high student results and ongoing initiatives, but delegates remained dissatisfied as school closure decisions were not reversed.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
Marathi Abhyas Kendra Meets BMC To Revive Marathi Schools In Mumbai | File Pic (Representative Image)

On Friday, Marathi Abhyas Kendra, an organisation that promotes Marathi-medium schools, held a meeting with Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), after they held a protest last month over diminishing Marathi schools in the city.

Activists demand school focus
The language activists in the meeting urged the administration to bring the focus back on the Marathi medium and regional schools that are slowly diminishing. They bought forth a slew of suggestions and demanded the privatisation of the civic schools to stop at the earliest. Furthermore, a position was presented regarding the establishment of a Marathi Language Conservation Committee.

Proposal for study centres
“We proposed study centres to be conducted at anganwadis across the city,” Deepak Pawar, convenor of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra.

BMC assures educational support
The BMC in an official statement said that the civic body is sensitive toward the issue of Marathi schools. “The Municipal Corporation administration is constantly implementing various initiatives and schemes to increase the number of schools and students of Marathi and other mediums in Mumbai and to improve the quality of education.”

Marathi schools show strong results
“Due to the efforts made to improve quality, the Municipal Corporation's Marathi schools achieved 95 percent results in the 10th standard examination held in March 2025. Students in Municipal Corporation schools have scored 97 percent marks in class 10. Along with this, activities like quality improvement and practice exams are implemented,” it stated.

'Maharashtra Mein UP Walo Ko Maar Rahe Ho?': Varanasi Vlogger Questions Tourists Over Marathi...
article-image

Detailed discussions held
“The BMC administration had a detailed discussion on various issues with the delegation of the Marathi Study Center. The role of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was presented before the delegation. The issues presented by the delegation as well as the topics that came up for discussion at the time were discussed in detail and in a coherent manner.” A clarifying that the administration has not privatised any schools yet.

Delegates remain dissatisfied
However, despite the discussion the delegates of Marathi Abhyas Kendra expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the decision to close down several schools was not reversed.

