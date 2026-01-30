 'Maharashtra Mein UP Walo Ko Maar Rahe Ho?': Varanasi Vlogger Questions Tourists Over Marathi Language Row; Video Goes Viral
A video from Varanasi has gone viral showing a local vlogger confronting tourists from Maharashtra over alleged harassment of North Indians for not speaking Marathi. The exchange took place while the tourists were eating street food. Netizens criticised the vlogger’s approach, questioning whether confronting visitors over broader language issues was justified.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
article-image

The incident, which took place in a busy street food area of Benaras, has triggered mixed reactions online, with many questioning the vlogger’s intent and conduct.

Tourists Questioned While Eating Street Food

In the video, the blogger approaches a group of men who were reportedly enjoying local street food. He asks them whether they are from Maharashtra, to which the group responds in the affirmative. The tone of the interaction changes when the blogger begins questioning them about alleged incidents of people from Uttar Pradesh being beaten or harassed in Maharashtra for not speaking Marathi.

Caught off guard, one of the tourists denies such behaviour, stating that they do not engage in or support such actions.

Vlogger Cites Videos and News Reports

The blogger counters their denial by claiming he has seen multiple videos and news reports showing North Indians being assaulted or harassed over language issues in Maharashtra. The tourists continue to refute the allegations, maintaining that they personally do not endorse or participate in such acts.

Read Also
Maharashtra Language Row: Gujarati Traffic Notice Sparks Political Controversy In Palghar
article-image

The exchange remains verbal, but viewers noted that the questioning appeared confrontational and uncomfortable for the tourists.

Netizens Question Motive Behind Confrontation

After the video went viral, several social media users criticised the blogger, questioning whether confronting tourists in a public place was justified. Many asked if harassing visitors over broader political or social issues was necessary, while others felt such discussions should not be imposed on unsuspecting tourists.

