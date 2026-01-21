 Maharashtra Language Row: Gujarati Traffic Notice Sparks Political Controversy In Palghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Language Row: Gujarati Traffic Notice Sparks Political Controversy In Palghar

Maharashtra Language Row: Gujarati Traffic Notice Sparks Political Controversy In Palghar

A Gujarati-language traffic advisory in Palghar sparked a political row, with opposition leaders alleging imposition of Gujarati in Maharashtra. District officials clarified that the original order was issued in Marathi and the Gujarati version was displayed only to inform motorists entering from Gujarat.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 07:35 AM IST
article-image
Traffic advisory banners displayed in Gujarati near the Maharashtra–Gujarat border trigger a political controversy in Palghar district | X

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 20: A traffic notification displayed in the Gujarati language in parts of Palghar district has triggered a political controversy in Maharashtra, with opposition parties alleging an attempt to impose Gujarati in the state.

District officials, however, have clarified that the original order was issued in Marathi and the Gujarati version was meant solely for the convenience of motorists entering from Gujarat.

Restrictions linked to CPI(M) morcha

The controversy arose after traffic restrictions were imposed on stretches of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48) on January 19 and 20 in view of a morcha organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) against the proposed Vadhvan Port project.

FPJ Shorts
'Rules-Based Order Was A Lie': Canada PM Mark Carney Warns Of Economic Integration Turning Into A Tool Of Coercion - Video
'Rules-Based Order Was A Lie': Canada PM Mark Carney Warns Of Economic Integration Turning Into A Tool Of Coercion - Video
Have You Tried This Viral Cheesecake Recipe With Just 2 Ingredients? WATCH
Have You Tried This Viral Cheesecake Recipe With Just 2 Ingredients? WATCH
Edelweiss Alternatives Arm Files DRHP For ₹1,500 Crore IPO As 100% Offer-For-Sale
Edelweiss Alternatives Arm Files DRHP For ₹1,500 Crore IPO As 100% Offer-For-Sale
'Some Things Just Blow Up': Emraan Hashmi On Viral Dialogue 'Aakha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur Emraan Hashmi Ek Taraf' | Exclusive
'Some Things Just Blow Up': Emraan Hashmi On Viral Dialogue 'Aakha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur Emraan Hashmi Ek Taraf' | Exclusive

The Palghar district collector had issued the prohibitory order in Marathi as a precautionary measure to ensure the smooth conduct of the march.

Officials clarify translation was for motorists

According to the district administration, a large number of motorists using the highway travel from Gujarat into Maharashtra. To inform these drivers about the restrictions, the Marathi notification was shared with Gujarat authorities.

Based on this, officials on the Gujarat side translated the order into Gujarati and displayed it on banners in border villages, including areas near Valsad.

“For the convenience of motorists coming from Gujarat, the order was translated into Gujarati by authorities on the Gujarat side and displayed in border villages. This appears to have led to the misunderstanding,” a senior official said.

Political reactions intensify

Despite these clarifications, the issue quickly took a political turn. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the state government, claiming the incident marked the beginning of Gujarati being imposed in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut termed it a serious issue and demanded a clarification from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning whether Palghar remained firmly part of Maharashtra.

Locals allege lack of reciprocity

Adding another dimension to the controversy, local residents have alleged a lack of reciprocity from Gujarat authorities. According to locals, the railway underpass at Bhilad in Gujarat, close to the Maharashtra border, has been closed since January 18 due to the construction of a new cement tunnel.

However, they claim that no traffic advisories have been issued in Marathi, despite the route being extensively used by Marathi-speaking drivers from Palghar district.

Language debate resurfaces

The incident has once again brought the long-simmering Marathi versus Gujarati language debate to the fore in Maharashtra. In July last year, workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had forcibly removed Gujarati signboards from several hotels along highways in Thane and Palghar districts, insisting that signage must be in Marathi.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Kalyan: Drunk Youth Assault Nepali Workers, Vandalise Eatery Over Language Row
article-image

District officials have reiterated that there was no intention to undermine or disrespect Marathi, stressing that the original notification was issued in the state language and that the Gujarati translation was purely an administrative measure aimed at informing out-of-state motorists.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Language Row: Gujarati Traffic Notice Sparks Political Controversy In Palghar
Maharashtra Language Row: Gujarati Traffic Notice Sparks Political Controversy In Palghar
Umesh Kolhe Murder Case: Bombay HC Denies Bail To Accused In Amravati Pharmacist Killing, Says Crime...
Umesh Kolhe Murder Case: Bombay HC Denies Bail To Accused In Amravati Pharmacist Killing, Says Crime...
Bombay HC Says ‘Moderate’ Air Quality Not Acceptable For Mumbai, Pulls Up BMC On Pollution...
Bombay HC Says ‘Moderate’ Air Quality Not Acceptable For Mumbai, Pulls Up BMC On Pollution...
Mumbai Crime: Customs Arrest 2 For Smuggling High Speed Diesel From Foreign Vessels, ₹4 Lakh Cash...
Mumbai Crime: Customs Arrest 2 For Smuggling High Speed Diesel From Foreign Vessels, ₹4 Lakh Cash...
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening Chemist With Air Gun In Mahim
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening Chemist With Air Gun In Mahim