Maharashtra Language Row: Gujarati Traffic Notice Sparks Political Controversy In Palghar

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 20: A traffic notification displayed in the Gujarati language in parts of Palghar district has triggered a political controversy in Maharashtra, with opposition parties alleging an attempt to impose Gujarati in the state.

District officials, however, have clarified that the original order was issued in Marathi and the Gujarati version was meant solely for the convenience of motorists entering from Gujarat.

Restrictions linked to CPI(M) morcha

The controversy arose after traffic restrictions were imposed on stretches of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48) on January 19 and 20 in view of a morcha organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) against the proposed Vadhvan Port project.

The Palghar district collector had issued the prohibitory order in Marathi as a precautionary measure to ensure the smooth conduct of the march.

Officials clarify translation was for motorists

According to the district administration, a large number of motorists using the highway travel from Gujarat into Maharashtra. To inform these drivers about the restrictions, the Marathi notification was shared with Gujarat authorities.

Based on this, officials on the Gujarat side translated the order into Gujarati and displayed it on banners in border villages, including areas near Valsad.

“For the convenience of motorists coming from Gujarat, the order was translated into Gujarati by authorities on the Gujarat side and displayed in border villages. This appears to have led to the misunderstanding,” a senior official said.

Political reactions intensify

Despite these clarifications, the issue quickly took a political turn. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the state government, claiming the incident marked the beginning of Gujarati being imposed in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut termed it a serious issue and demanded a clarification from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning whether Palghar remained firmly part of Maharashtra.

Locals allege lack of reciprocity

Adding another dimension to the controversy, local residents have alleged a lack of reciprocity from Gujarat authorities. According to locals, the railway underpass at Bhilad in Gujarat, close to the Maharashtra border, has been closed since January 18 due to the construction of a new cement tunnel.

However, they claim that no traffic advisories have been issued in Marathi, despite the route being extensively used by Marathi-speaking drivers from Palghar district.

Language debate resurfaces

The incident has once again brought the long-simmering Marathi versus Gujarati language debate to the fore in Maharashtra. In July last year, workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had forcibly removed Gujarati signboards from several hotels along highways in Thane and Palghar districts, insisting that signage must be in Marathi.

District officials have reiterated that there was no intention to undermine or disrespect Marathi, stressing that the original notification was issued in the state language and that the Gujarati translation was purely an administrative measure aimed at informing out-of-state motorists.

