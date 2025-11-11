Kalyan: Drunk Youth Assault Nepali Workers, Vandalise Eatery Over Language Row

Drunk Youth Assault Nepali Workers, Vandalise Eatery Over Language Row |

Tension gripped Kalyan (East) after a group of intoxicated youths brutally assaulted two Nepali workers and vandalised a local eatery for allegedly not speaking Marathi. The shocking incident took place at Riddhi Mess in the Chikanaka area on Sunday evening. Despite an FIR being registered, police are yet to arrest any of the accused even after 24 hours.

Argument Escalates Into Assault

According to police sources, four youths arrived at the eatery in an inebriated state. One of them ordered a vada pav and got into a minor argument over payment. Although the issue appeared to be resolved, the situation escalated when the youth questioned an employee for speaking in Hindi instead of Marathi.

Workers Beaten, Eatery Damaged

The staff member, identified as Kumar Thapa, explained that he had recently arrived from Nepal and was still learning Marathi. Enraged by his response, the youth called three of his friends, and together they went on a rampage smashing items inside the eatery and assaulting both employees, Kumar Thapa and another worker named Madan. The attackers fled the spot soon after.

Owner Demands Strict Action

Eatery owner Sandeep Aadhav, a local Marathi businessman, condemned the incident and demanded strict action. “We are Marathi people and started this business just six months ago after a lot of struggle. Our staff are Nepali and are learning Marathi. These drunken men are a menace to locals and must be punished to prevent such incidents in the future,” Aadhav said.

Police Yet to Make Arrests

Aadhav also expressed frustration over the slow pace of the investigation. “It’s been more than 24 hours since the attack, yet not a single accused has been arrested. Who will compensate us for our losses?” he questioned.

Case Registered, Hunt On for Accused

Officials from Kolshewadi Police Station confirmed that a case has been registered against the four accused under relevant sections for assault and vandalism. “We are tracing the suspects and will arrest them soon,” an officer said.