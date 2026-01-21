Umesh Kolhe Murder Case: Bombay HC Denies Bail To Accused In Amravati Pharmacist Killing, Says Crime Meant To ‘Strike Terror’ In Society

Bombay High Court refuses bail to an accused in the 2022 Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe murder case, terming the crime an act meant to spread terror | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 20: Terming the 2022 murder of Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe as an act meant to “strike terror in the hearts and minds of the general public”, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused bail to one of the accused in the case.

Court cites impact on society

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak dismissed the bail plea of 46-year-old veterinary doctor Yusuf Khan, observing that such offences affect the very core and conscience of society and leave citizens vulnerable, forcing them to live in constant fear.

The court held that there is a prima facie case against Khan and that reasonable grounds exist to believe the accusations against him to be true.

Background of the killing

Kolhe was brutally killed in Amravati, around 650 kilometres from Mumbai, in June 2022 after he shared social media posts supporting former BJP member Nupur Sharma over her alleged objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

‘Terrorist gang’ observation

In its order, the bench observed that a “terrorist gang” appeared to have been formed by the accused under the leadership of one of them to avenge the alleged dishonour of their faith by the deceased.

“Prima facie it appears that a terrorist gang was formed by the accused persons… by brutally killing him and to strike terror into the hearts and minds of the general public, irrespective of whether they supported the spokesperson’s comment or not,” the court said.

The bench further noted that the offence alleged was grave and heinous in nature and had a deep impact on societal peace.

“Having reached this prima facie opinion, we are not inclined to exercise the discretion of bail in favour of the appellant,” the court said.

Accused’s defence rejected

Khan, in his plea, had claimed that he was not involved in the killing and had merely asked other doctors not to purchase medicines from Kolhe’s shop.

The accused has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. So far, eleven persons have been arrested in the case.

