FPJ Exclusive | ₹400-Cr Demonetised Cash Heist Cover-Up? Complainant Alleges Political 'Fixing' In SIT Probe

Questions of an alleged ₹400-crore heist cover-up intensify as the SIT probe faces accusations of political fixing and manipulation

Mumbai: The probe into the alleged Rs 400-crore demonetised currency heist at Chorla Ghat near the Maharashtra–Karnataka border has entered a volatile phase after complainant Sandeep Patil alleged that the investigation was being 'manipulated under political pressure.' Patil told FPJ on Tuesday that certain officers are attempting to alter the course of the probe to facilitate a high-level cover-up.

He further alleged that the focus of the agency has shifted from recovering the massive cache of stolen currency to an all-out attempt to silence him, claiming he has been threatened by senior officers and warned not to disclose sensitive details discussed prior to the registration of the formal complaint.

Patil alleged that the officers concerned were fully aware of the Rs 400-crore cash movement and had conducted detailed inquiries, including recording statements of the accused, nearly 20 days before a formal FIR was registered in Nashik. He further claimed that vested interests were now attempting to suggest that the alleged heist never occurred; a move, he alleged, was aimed at protecting certain influential beneficiaries.

Revealing what he described as an unofficial probe into the alleged heist by Nashik police prior to his formal complaint, Patil accused Local Crime Branch (LCB) inspector Ravindra Magar, a member of the SIT, of pressuring and warning him not to disclose details of a crucial meeting held on December 19 last year.

This meeting, which took place almost three weeks before the formal case was filed, was reportedly attended by Patil, Inspector Magar, and an accused named Jayesh Kadam. During this session, Kadam allegedly disclosed details regarding the cash movement, including specific container numbers, the mechanics of the heist, the role of a prominent hawala operator, and a suspected political funding angle. Patil alleged that electronic evidence related to these discussions had been shared by Kadam with Magar well before the case was officially on the record, making the current denials a matter of deep suspicion.

According to Patil, he is now being pressured not to reveal details of the meeting, while the SIT is accepting revised statements from the accused that contradict earlier versions on which the FIR was based, and is attempting to project that the alleged Rs 400-crore heist never occurred. Magar however denied the allegation and said the matter is under Additional SP supervision.

To support his allegations, Patil claimed that the same set of officers who had unofficially probed the matter on the instructions of senior officials for nearly two months prior to the filing of his complaint are now officially investigating the case as part of the SIT, which was constituted by Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.

Senior officials familiar with the probe said that Patil’s allegations align with statements made by arrested accused Jayesh Kadam during police custody. Kadam has categorically denied having given the statement attributed to him prior to the registration of the FIR and has alleged that the signatures on that statement were forged. The disputed statement formed the basis of the FIR registered at Ghoti police station in Nashik Gramin.

Sources said during custodial interrogation by the same SIT officers who had earlier recorded his statement, Kadam has now claimed that no Rs 400-crore heist occurred and that the matter involved cheating and forgery amounting to Rs 35 crore. The alleged transaction has been linked to absconding accused Thane-based builder Kishor Sawala and Virat Gandhi, a hawala operator based in Ahmedabad.

However, audio and video evidence, shared by the complaint with the SIT via a pendrive and recovered from Jayesh Kadam, clearly shows that Kadam’s statement does not match the evidence.

Responding to the allegations, SIT chief and Additional Superintendent of Police (Nashik Rural) Aditya Mirkhelkar told The Free Press Journal that the investigation is currently based solely on the statements of the four accused in custody. “They claim they acted on behalf of a Thane-based builder but have not seen any cash. Whatever they are stating is based only on what they were told,” he said, adding that discrepancies, concealment and possibly misleading statements were part of the ongoing probe.

Mirkhelkar added that the alleged heist could only be conclusively verified after the arrest and examination of the two absconding accused, Sawala and Gandhi, whose versions would determine whether the Rs 400-crore cash movement actually occurred. He did not respond specifically to queries regarding Kadam’s change in statement.

Patil further revealed that the disputed statements of accused Jayesh Kadam were linked to a December 19 meeting last year, when LCB PI Ravindra Magar and Dattaji Shinde, both now part of the SIT, allegedly called Patil and Kadam to the LCB office. This was reportedly the first meeting after Kadam’s original statement had been recorded. According to Patil, during the meeting, Kadam told Magar in his presence that that the case involved a sum much larger than Rs 400 crore in demonetised currency, allegedly linked to a political party and a Gujarat-based ashram.

Kadam claimed that builder Kishor Sawala executed the transaction on behalf of a politician, while hawala operator Virat Gandhi handled consignments for the ashram. Gandhi reportedly demanded a Rs 150-crore security deposit for the ashram, to be returned after the transaction. Two consignments, worth Rs 150 crore and Rs 250 crore, were allegedly transported from an undisclosed Karnataka location to the Ahmedabad-based ashram but were stolen at Chorla Ghat, at the tri-junction of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa. Kadam is said to have shared photographs of the consignments with Magar and identified Gandhi as a key participant.

According to Patil, two officers employed various tactics to pressure him into not filing the FIR. Even after the matter came under SIT jurisdiction, he alleged that the same officers continued threatening him and attempting to mislead the investigation.

