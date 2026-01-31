'Savarkar Sadan In Dadar Merits Heritage Protection To Prevent Demolition': ASI To Bombay HC

The Archaeological Survey of India tells the Bombay High Court that Savarkar Sadan in Dadar deserves heritage protection to ensure its preservation | X - @pallavict

Mumbai, Jan 30: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has recommended that Savarkar Sadan in Dadar, the former residence of freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, be granted heritage protection to “prevent its demolition and ensure its preservation”.

Affidavit filed before Bombay High Court

In an affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court, the ASI said the building is “suitable for inclusion either in the State Protected Monument or BMC Heritage list”.

The affidavit was filed pursuant to directions of a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Abhinav Bharat Congress, led by Pankaj Phadnis.

Criteria for national protection explained

The ASI clarified that it can preserve monuments or sites of national importance only after they are declared protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. For such a declaration, the structure must be more than 100 years old.

“Savarkar Sadan is located in a busy urban area of Dadar and has not been declared a protected monument by the Central government,” the affidavit stated.

Historical significance of the building

According to the ASI, Savarkar Sadan was originally a two-storey bungalow constructed in 1938, where Savarkar lived until his death in 1966. “It was a significant historical site where he held meetings with several prominent leaders, including Subhas Chandra Bose,” the affidavit underscored. The building initially comprised three flats on the ground floor and two on the first floor.

Later alterations and current status

After Savarkar’s demise, additional floors were constructed in 1984, expanding the structure into a multi-storey building with eight flats. The affidavit noted that the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak Trust owns only one room on the ground floor, which functions as a mini-museum. Savarkar’s daughter-in-law, Sunanda Vishwas Savarkar (92), continues to reside in the building, while the remaining flats are vacant.

Importantly, the ASI pointed out that the “building is in a livable condition, and significant alterations have been made after its construction”. It also recorded that the structure has expanded into a multi-storey building with several private owners.

Next hearing expected

The PIL is likely to come up for hearing next week.

