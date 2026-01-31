Mumbai News: Cyber Police Arrest Man In ₹1.27 Crore TIFR Fraud Case

Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest Fraud Accused In ₹1.27 Crore Scam | Representational Image

Mumbai: West region Cyber police has arrested one accused in a fraud racket in which an elderly retired officer of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) was cheated of ₹1.27 crore by fraudsters impersonating senior officials of the CBI, including IPS officer Daya Nayak. The arrested accused has been identified as Parshuram Dashrath Jagtap. He was produced before a Bandra court, which remanded him to police custody.

Account Facilitation for Fraud

According to police, Jagtap allegedly provided his bank account details to cyber fraudsters to facilitate the transfer of the cheated money and received a fixed commission in return. The complainant, Man Mohan Jauhri (85), a resident of the Juhu–Versova Link Road area in Andheri, is a retired official of TIFR, Colaba, and survives on his pension. On October 30, he received a call from a man identifying himself as Sandeep Rao, claiming to be an officer from the Ashok Nagar police station in Bengaluru. The caller alleged that a person named Sadqat Khan had been arrested in a money laundering case and that Jauhri’s ATM passbook had been recovered from him. He further claimed that illegal transactions amounting to ₹75 lakh had taken place in Jauhri’s bank account and that he was under investigation.

Threats by Fake Officers

The caller told him that officers from the Delhi Police and the CBI were jointly investigating the case and that there was evidence of his direct involvement. He was threatened with immediate arrest, possible attacks on his family, and the loss of his son’s job. He was also instructed to maintain strict secrecy in the interest of national security and cooperate with the investigation by isolating himself in a room.

Impersonation via Video Call

Soon after, another fraudster posing as CBI officer Daya Nayak contacted Jauhri via video call and showed him a fake FIR and arrest warrant, further intimidating him. The imposters threatened to freeze all his bank accounts and warned of strict action if he failed to comply with their instructions. They sent him forged official documents to make the investigation appear genuine.

Coerced Fund Transfers

During the course of the scam, the fraudsters extracted his bank account details and directed him to prematurely withdraw all his fixed deposits and transfer the funds to a designated bank account, claiming the Supreme Court had ordered scrutiny of his accounts. They assured him that the amount would be returned after verification.

Loss of ₹1.27 Crore

Out of fear, between December 2 and December 10, 2025, the victim transferred a total of ₹1.27 crore into the fraudsters’ account. However, when no further communication was received and the money was not returned, he confided in a friend, who alerted him that he had been cheated and advised him to approach the police.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Following his complaint to the cyber helpline and the Western Regional Cyber Cell, a case was registered under relevant sections for impersonation, cheating, and IT Act offences. During the investigation, police traced the beneficiary bank account to Parshuram Jagtap, leading to his arrest after a special operation.

Confession and Ongoing Probe

During interrogation, Jagtap admitted to sharing his bank account details with cyber fraudsters and receiving a fixed commission for facilitating the transactions. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the racket.

