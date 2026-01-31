Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Demise

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is most likely to present the state Budget 2026-27 during the next month's legislature session, after the death of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who held the finance portfolio.

Budget Session Scheduled February 23

The state legislature session is scheduled to begin on February 23, and Pawar would have presented his 12th state budget.

Finance Portfolio Shifts To Fadnavis

Following the sudden demise of Pawar, uncertainty has emerged over who will present the state budget. With Pawar’s passing, the crucial finance portfolio has automatically gone to Fadnavis.

NCP Lacks Experienced Leader

In the current scenario, the NCP lacks a leader with comparable experience in handling such a critical portfolio. If the party insists on retaining the finance department, names like Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif are being discussed due to their administrative experience. Both leaders have faced ED investigations, making the decision politically sensitive.

Sunil Tatkare Limited Availability

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare, despite being an experienced leader and former finance minister, is currently an MP and serves as chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas at the Centre, limiting his availability for a state cabinet role.

Financial Constraints Add Pressure

The situation is further complicated by the state’s financial constraints. Welfare schemes such as Ladki Bahin Yojana, free electricity for farmers and other populist measures have put pressure on the state exchequer. Large investments in infrastructure projects have also increased fiscal responsibility.

Also Watch:

Fadnavis Experienced In Finance

According to sources, Fadnavis had earlier handled the finance department when he served as Deputy Chief Minister during Eknath Shinde’s tenure. Fadnavis is known to have a strong grasp of financial matters and has authored a book on understanding budgets.

Multiple Portfolios Affected

Apart from the finance department, Ajit Pawar was also handling four additional portfolios and served as the guardian minister of two districts. Following his sudden death, administrative work in these departments has been affected. Pawar was in charge of the Excise Department, a major revenue-generating department.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/