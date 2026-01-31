 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Demise
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Demise

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Demise

Following deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s sudden death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to present the 2026-27 state budget. The NCP faces a leadership gap in the finance department, while welfare schemes and infrastructure spending add fiscal pressure. Pawar’s other portfolios are also affected, highlighting administrative challenges ahead.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:37 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is most likely to present the state Budget 2026-27 during the next month's legislature session, after the death of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who held the finance portfolio.

Budget Session Scheduled February 23
The state legislature session is scheduled to begin on February 23, and Pawar would have presented his 12th state budget.

Finance Portfolio Shifts To Fadnavis
Following the sudden demise of Pawar, uncertainty has emerged over who will present the state budget. With Pawar’s passing, the crucial finance portfolio has automatically gone to Fadnavis.

NCP Lacks Experienced Leader
In the current scenario, the NCP lacks a leader with comparable experience in handling such a critical portfolio. If the party insists on retaining the finance department, names like Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif are being discussed due to their administrative experience. Both leaders have faced ED investigations, making the decision politically sensitive.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Demise
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Demise
Maharashtra Govt Appoints Manisha Mhaiskar As Additional Chief Secretary Of Home Department
Maharashtra Govt Appoints Manisha Mhaiskar As Additional Chief Secretary Of Home Department
Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained
Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained
Marathi Abhyas Kendra Meets BMC To Revive Marathi-Medium Schools In Mumbai
Marathi Abhyas Kendra Meets BMC To Revive Marathi-Medium Schools In Mumbai

Sunil Tatkare Limited Availability
NCP state president Sunil Tatkare, despite being an experienced leader and former finance minister, is currently an MP and serves as chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas at the Centre, limiting his availability for a state cabinet role.

Financial Constraints Add Pressure
The situation is further complicated by the state’s financial constraints. Welfare schemes such as Ladki Bahin Yojana, free electricity for farmers and other populist measures have put pressure on the state exchequer. Large investments in infrastructure projects have also increased fiscal responsibility.

Read Also
'This Was Ajit Pawar's Final Wish': Leaders Of Both NCP Factions Hint At Party Merger - VIDEOS
article-image

Also Watch:

Fadnavis Experienced In Finance
According to sources, Fadnavis had earlier handled the finance department when he served as Deputy Chief Minister during Eknath Shinde’s tenure. Fadnavis is known to have a strong grasp of financial matters and has authored a book on understanding budgets.

Multiple Portfolios Affected
Apart from the finance department, Ajit Pawar was also handling four additional portfolios and served as the guardian minister of two districts. Following his sudden death, administrative work in these departments has been affected. Pawar was in charge of the Excise Department, a major revenue-generating department.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s...
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s...
Maharashtra Govt Appoints Manisha Mhaiskar As Additional Chief Secretary Of Home Department
Maharashtra Govt Appoints Manisha Mhaiskar As Additional Chief Secretary Of Home Department
Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained
Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained
Marathi Abhyas Kendra Meets BMC To Revive Marathi-Medium Schools In Mumbai
Marathi Abhyas Kendra Meets BMC To Revive Marathi-Medium Schools In Mumbai
Bhiwandi News: Man Assaulted For Abusing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar; Atrocity Act Case Registered
Bhiwandi News: Man Assaulted For Abusing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar; Atrocity Act Case Registered