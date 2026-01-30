 'This Was Ajit Pawar's Final Wish': Leaders Of Both NCP Factions Hint At Party Merger - VIDEOS
Leaders from both factions of the NCP hinted at a possible party merger a day after former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was cremated with state honours. Anil Deshmukh said unification was Ajit Pawar’s final wish, while Praful Patel spoke of respecting public sentiment. Leaders indicated discussions would resume after upcoming civic elections.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A day after former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was cremated with full state honours, leaders from both factions of the NCP hinted at a possible merger of the party.

"Ajit Pawar wanted a merger (of both factions of NCP) to happen. Jayant Patil also held meetings.We will decide after the municipal corporation elections. Both factions (of NCP) need to come together as per Ajit Dada's wish. This was his final wish, so steps should be taken accordingly," Anil Deshmukh, senior leader of the NCP (SCP) faction, said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

NCP leader Praful Patel, also speaking to the media, said that We are going to take a decision according to the sentiments of the public."

Speaking on who will be DyCM from NCP's qouta he said,“Our leader Ajit 'Dada' Pawar passed away the day before yesterday, and both the party and the state of Maharashtra are in mourning. His family is going through grief. We have met the Chief Minister to discuss and take necessary decisions regarding the Deputy Chief Minister’s post held by Ajit Dada Pawar, which has fallen vacant following his demise. As we are part of the Mahayuti alliance, we want to complete this process at the earliest, while also consulting his family,” he added.

“Both Nationalist Congress parties will come together.Only three days have passed since the incident, so it would not be appropriate to discuss such matters at this moment,” NCP (SCP) leader Eknath Khadse said.

Ajit Pawar Was Keen On NCP Factions Merger, Close Confidant Claims Plans Were Near Completion Before...
article-image

After contesting the January 15 civic polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance, the two NCP factions had decided to extend their alliance to the upcoming zilla parishad elections next month.

