 SpiceJet Enters Imphal, Launches Daily Flights From Kolkata, Guwahati And Mumbai
SpiceJet will launch its first-ever flights to Imphal from February 10, operating daily services from Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati using Boeing 737 aircraft, improving connectivity to Manipur with seamless travel and convenient onward connections.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
SpiceJet enters Imphal with daily flight services from Kolkata, Guwahati and Mumbai, strengthening air connectivity to Manipur | File Image

Mumbai, Jan 30: SpiceJet will launch its first-ever flight services to Imphal from February 10. The carrier will operate daily flights to the Manipur capital from Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati using Boeing 737 aircraft.

Non-stop and single-aircraft services

Passengers flying from Kolkata and Guwahati will benefit from non-stop services, while those travelling from Mumbai will have a short stopover at Kolkata in a single-aircraft journey, eliminating the need for a change of aircraft.

Improved onward connections

In addition to strengthening direct links with Kolkata, Guwahati and Mumbai, SpiceJet also aims to enable convenient onward connections via its network to multiple destinations across India and select international points, offering passengers from Manipur smoother, faster and more efficient travel options.

SpiceJet highlights expansion plans

Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer at SpiceJet, said, “The launch of our maiden flights to Imphal marks an important milestone for SpiceJet as we expand our footprint in the North-East. Improved connectivity to the region has long been a priority, and these new services will make travel to Manipur more accessible and convenient for passengers across key metros.”

