 SpiceJet Jumps Over 10% As IndiGo Crisis Deepens, Stock Rallies For Second Day On Strong Fleet Expansion Outlook
SpiceJet shares rose sharply as IndiGo faced major flight disruptions, gaining over 14 percent in two days. The airline plans to double its fleet and bring back grounded aircraft by 2026. IndiGo’s ongoing cancellations and regulatory scrutiny added momentum. SpiceJet stock traded higher despite a year-long decline.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
SpiceJet shares saw a strong surge on Monday, rising over 10 percent. | File Photo

Mumbai: SpiceJet shares saw a strong surge on Monday, rising over 10 percent. This jump comes at a time when rival IndiGo is facing massive operational disruptions, including widespread flight cancellations that have caused chaos at several major airports across India.

In the last two trading sessions, SpiceJet shares have gained more than 14 percent, touching an intraday high of Rs 35.50. The airline is currently working on plans to expand its operational fleet.

Fleet Expansion Plans

In November, SpiceJet announced that it expected to double its operational fleet by the end of the year. Its active fleet had fallen from 21 aircraft to 19 in September. The airline informed investors that eight grounded Boeing aircraft would be brought back into service by April 2026.

Two of these aircraft have already returned, while two more will join by December 2025. The remaining four aircraft are expected to return by early summer 2026. SpiceJet aims to double its fleet by the end of 2025 and nearly triple its Available Seat Kilometers (ASKM).

IndiGo Crisis Deepens

Meanwhile, IndiGo continues to struggle with one of the biggest operational crises in Indian aviation. Flight cancellations continued on Monday, causing long delays and confusion at major airports like Delhi. In the past six days, IndiGo has cancelled more than 2,000 domestic and international flights.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers for large-scale disruptions and failure to meet regulatory requirements.

Stock Performance

By the time of reporting, SpiceJet shares were trading at Rs 32.74, up 5.27 percent. Despite the recent surge, the airline’s stock has fallen 45.94 percent over the past year.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Market conditions can change quickly. Readers should consult financial experts before making any investment or trading decisions.

