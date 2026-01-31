Mumbai News: New Family Court Building Faces Fresh Delay, Lawyers Hope Shift Only By End Of 2026

Mumbai’s new family court building remains incomplete, prolonging delays for litigants and adding pressure on existing court infrastructure | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 30: The wait for the new family court premises is far from over. The new court building was scheduled to be ready by the end of 2024, but lawyers are now hoping that they will be able to shift to the new premises at least by the end of 2026.

Additional courts to ease pendency

Presently, the family court building houses seven courts and has around 1,600 cases pending. Once functional, the new court building will house 17 additional courts, which would significantly reduce case pendency and expedite hearings. However, lawyers claim that the work has been very slow, causing hardship to litigants.

Internal work still pending

Sources said the skeleton of the building is ready, but internal work such as furniture, fittings and finishing remains incomplete. They added that despite clearance, the work has been stalled since June last year.

According to sources, the tentative deadline for completion of all work has been set for March 2026. With this timeline, lawyers are hopeful of shifting to the new building by the end of the year.

Bar association raises concerns

Girish Manurkar, President of the Family Court Bar Association (Mumbai), said, “This is a priority issue for the Bar Association. The current infrastructure is woefully inadequate, adding to the pressure on an already overburdened judiciary. We are escalating this matter to the Chief Minister to ensure the deadlock is broken immediately.”

Former bar president criticises delay

Former Bar Association president advocate Dilip Teli said, “Justice is not merely delivered within the courtroom; it must also be reflected in the environment. Families navigating divorce or custody battles are already under immense psychological stress. To keep a newly constructed, well-equipped building locked up while forcing litigants—especially women and children—to languish in inadequate spaces is deeply insensitive. The administration needs to prioritise human dignity over red tape.”

Lawyers cite impact on judicial efficiency

Advocate Siddhartha Shah, a leading divorce lawyer, said, “Infrastructure is the backbone of judicial efficiency. We are fighting to clear a massive backlog of matrimonial cases in cramped conditions, while a 17-courtroom facility stands idle due to administrative lethargy. This is not just a funding issue; it is a systemic failure that is artificially creating bottlenecks and paralysing the machinery of justice.”

Green building with added facilities

The new family court building is being designed as a ‘green building’, using eco-friendly materials. It will also house an auditorium for programmes organised by the family court on a regular basis.

Another attraction of the complex will be a children’s play area, divided into two sections—one for children aged 2 to 10 years and another for older children.

