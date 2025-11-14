 Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Protection To Dr Lekha Pathak, Says Pension Dispute With Former Dy CM Ramrao Adik’s Family Is Civil, Not Criminal
The sessions court, while granting protection from arrest to cardiologist Dr Lekha Pathak in a case filed by former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ramrao Adik’s son, held that the dispute is civil in nature and lacks any criminal intent on Pathak’s part.

Mumbai: The sessions court, while granting protection from arrest to cardiologist Dr Lekha Pathak in a case filed by former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ramrao Adik’s son, held that the dispute is civil in nature and lacks any criminal intent on Pathak’s part.

Court Notes Lack of Criminal Intent

Additional Sessions Judge Avinash P Kulkarni observed, “The dispute primarily pertains to civil aspects of entitlement to pension, and there is no evidence of criminal intent on her part.”

The court noted that Shobha Ramrao Adik admitted Pathak was the wife of Ramrao Adik, adding that whether Pathak is legally recognised as Adik’s wife is a civil matter. It also recorded that Shobha and Lekha had agreed that Pathak would be recognised as Adik’s wife.

All Documents With Police; No Need for Custodial Interrogation

The court further stated that it was undisputed that Pathak was receiving a pension as Adik’s wedded wife and that all relevant documents were already in police custody. “The applicant, a 79-year-old lady, does not require custodial interrogation,” it said.

