Maharashtra Govt Appoints Manisha Mhaiskar As Additional Chief Secretary Of Home Department

Mumbai: Effecting transfers of four IAS officers, the state government on Friday appointed senior bureaucrat Manisha Patankar Mhaiskar as the new additional chief secretary (ACS) of the Home Department. She will replace IS Chahal, who is superannuating on Saturday.

Mhaiskar’s appointment as the ACS (Home) makes it clear that her name would not be considered for the post of the BMC Commissioner. She is tipped to be the new chief secretary of the state in November after Rajesh Aggarwal, who will vacate the post after his retirement.

Mhaiskar is currently holding charge as the ACS to the Public Works Department (PWD). Milind Mhaiskar will take over as the new ACS PWD. Buveneswari S has been transferred as the director, Information Technology, Mumbai. Dr HS Vasekar has been posted as director, MSCERT, Pune.

