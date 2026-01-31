 Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained

Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained

A violent clash in Nagpada, south Mumbai, left five people injured, including one critically, following a long-standing financial dispute between two groups. Police rushed to the scene, brought the situation under control, and detained 13 individuals. A case under BNS Sections 109 and 191 has been registered, with investigation ongoing.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:23 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained |

Mumbai: At least five people were injured, one of them critically, after a violent clash erupted between two groups in the Nagpada area of south Mumbai around 7:30 pm on Thursday, January 29, following a dispute over money.

Financial Dispute Escalates
According to police sources, one group comprised seven people while the other had nine members. The two groups, who were known to each other, had a long-standing financial dispute, which escalated into a physical confrontation. Several people from both sides sustained injuries during the clash.

Police Control Situation
On receiving information, Nagpada police rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and detained 13 people in connection with the incident. All detained persons are currently being questioned.

Read Also
DY Patil Stadium To Host ICC Men’s World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches In Navi Mumbai
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Roar To 48-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Roar To 48-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros
Mumbai News: Cyber Police Arrest Man In ₹1.27 Crore TIFR Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Cyber Police Arrest Man In ₹1.27 Crore TIFR Fraud Case
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Demise
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Demise
Maharashtra Govt Appoints Manisha Mhaiskar As Additional Chief Secretary Of Home Department
Maharashtra Govt Appoints Manisha Mhaiskar As Additional Chief Secretary Of Home Department

Case Registered, Investigation On
Mumbai Police have registered a case under Sections 109 and 191 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant sections related to rioting, and further investigation is underway. Police officials said that five to six people were seriously injured in the incident and were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of the injured is reported to be in critical condition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Cyber Police Arrest Man In ₹1.27 Crore TIFR Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Cyber Police Arrest Man In ₹1.27 Crore TIFR Fraud Case
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s...
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s...
Maharashtra Govt Appoints Manisha Mhaiskar As Additional Chief Secretary Of Home Department
Maharashtra Govt Appoints Manisha Mhaiskar As Additional Chief Secretary Of Home Department
Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained
Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained
Marathi Abhyas Kendra Meets BMC To Revive Marathi-Medium Schools In Mumbai
Marathi Abhyas Kendra Meets BMC To Revive Marathi-Medium Schools In Mumbai