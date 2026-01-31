Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained |

Mumbai: At least five people were injured, one of them critically, after a violent clash erupted between two groups in the Nagpada area of south Mumbai around 7:30 pm on Thursday, January 29, following a dispute over money.

Financial Dispute Escalates

According to police sources, one group comprised seven people while the other had nine members. The two groups, who were known to each other, had a long-standing financial dispute, which escalated into a physical confrontation. Several people from both sides sustained injuries during the clash.

Police Control Situation

On receiving information, Nagpada police rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and detained 13 people in connection with the incident. All detained persons are currently being questioned.

Case Registered, Investigation On

Mumbai Police have registered a case under Sections 109 and 191 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant sections related to rioting, and further investigation is underway. Police officials said that five to six people were seriously injured in the incident and were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of the injured is reported to be in critical condition.

