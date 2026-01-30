 DY Patil Stadium To Host ICC Men’s World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches In Navi Mumbai
D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host warm-up matches and official team practice sessions for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2026 starting January 31. This marks the first time the city will host an ICC men’s international tournament event, with Team India set to play at the venue in this format for the first time.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy | ANI

Navi Mumbai, 30th January 2026: D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, will be one of the venues where warm-up matches and official team practice sessions for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2026 will be conducted, beginning 31st January 2026 onwards.

This marks a significant milestone for Navi Mumbai, as an ICC Men’s International Cricket Tournament event will be conducted in the city for the first time. D Y Patil Stadium has been selected as one of the warm-up match venues following its successful delivery of several major international cricketing events in recent years.

In a historic first for the venue, the Indian National Senior Men’s Cricket Team will take the field at D Y Patil Stadium as a complete squad for the ICC Men’s World Cup warm-up matches, marking the first occasion since the stadium’s inception that Team India will play at the venue in this format.

Following the successful hosting of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, D Y Patil Stadium is fully prepared to host the ICC Men’s World Cup 2026 preparations.

3rd Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy 2025-26: A New Era Of Inclusive Competition
The venue will host warm-up matches featuring Team India, USA, South Africa, and New Zealand, and will also serve as a key centre for official team practice sessions, welcoming teams including India, England, USA, South Africa, New Zealand, Nepal, and Italy ahead of the tournament.

With preparations in full swing, D Y Patil Stadium is ready to once again showcase Navi Mumbai as a rising hub for international cricket, offering an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike.

