3rd Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy 2025-26: A New Era Of Inclusive Competition

The 3rd Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy 2025–26, organized by the Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA), is set to redefine competitive carrom in India. The prestigious tournament is being held from 29th to 30th January 2026 at the Shri Halari Visa Oswal Samaj Air-Conditioned Hall, located at Dadasaheb Phalke Road, Dadar (East), Mumbai.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the competition is being played in an open category, allowing men and women to compete together. The event has attracted players from 17 Indian states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bengal, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Pondicherry, Odisha and Jharkhand. Adding to its stature, international players from Canada, Sri Lanka and the Maldives are also participating.

Inclusive Vision and Strong Prize Structure

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Arun Kedar (Secretary) explained the thinking behind the open format and the measures taken to ensure fairness.

“Usually men and women play in separate categories, but this is an open tournament and our focus is player welfare,” Kedar said. “When men and women compete together, it becomes tougher for women to go far. So this time, we decided that if a woman wins the first round, she will receive a separate cash prize, and the amount increases as she progresses.”

Kedar revealed that the tournament carries a total prize pool of nearly ₹8 lakh. The winner receives ₹1.5 lakh, the runner-up ₹1 lakh, followed by ₹75,000 for third place and ₹50,000 for fourth place. He also highlighted Maharashtra’s dominance in carrom, stating that since 2015, nearly 50 percent of India’s international players have come from Maharashtra.

Innovative Format to Boost Excitement

Mahesh Sekhri, Technical Director, spoke about the evolution of the sport and the changes introduced to make matches more exciting. “Most tournaments in India still conduct separate events for men and women. This time, we wanted women to compete in the draw to improve their skills and confidence,” Sekhri explained. “This exposure helps them flourish.” Sekhri added that international participation motivates young Indian players by showing them that carrom is growing worldwide.

Players Praise Exposure and Learning Experience

Indian player Komaravelli Srinivas expressed his excitement about participating in the tournament for the first time. “This is my first Maharashtra Open, and it’s a great experience,” he said. “Playing alongside international players and seniors helps youngsters learn a lot. Seeing top-level players in person motivates us to reach higher levels.”

Komaravelli Srinivas |

Sri Lankan player Roshita Joseph admitted she was initially nervous due to the presence of world champions. “At first, it felt very tough, but I told myself we had to prove ourselves,” she said. “This is my second time here and the hospitality has been excellent. MCA is doing a lot for the development of carrom, something we don’t see often in other countries.”

Roshita Joseph |

Veteran Indian player Yogesh Pardeshi described the tournament as a golden opportunity. “This is one of the greatest tournaments in the history of carrom,” Pardeshi said. “Because of MCA’s consistent efforts, nearly half of India’s national players are from Maharashtra. Many players even transfer states just to play these tournaments and improve their match temperament.”

Yogesh Pardeshi |

A Tournament Setting New Benchmarks

With its inclusive open category, innovative playing format, substantial prize money, and strong international participation, the 3rd Maharashtra Open Carrom Challengers Trophy stands out as a benchmark event. As the sport continues to expand beyond borders, tournaments like this play a vital role in nurturing talent, promoting equality, and taking carrom to the global stage.