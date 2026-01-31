 Mumbai Fraud: Police Constable Duped Of ₹92.50 Lakh, Cheating Case Registered At Shivaji Park Police Station
Mumbai Police have registered a ₹92.50 lakh cheating case at Shivaji Park Police Station after a police constable alleged he was duped by a senior officer’s orderly and others who promised high returns by claiming ₹550 crore from an overseas investment was stuck due to RBI norms. Further investigation is underway.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police register a cheating case after a constable alleges he was duped of ₹92.50 lakh on the pretext of clearing overseas investment funds | Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 30: A case of cheating involving ₹92.50 lakh has been registered at Shivaji Park Police Station under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Yogesh Jalindar Adate (43), a resident of Nandivali Road, Dombivli East, Thane.

Accused include police orderly

The primary accused is Ravindra Sukhdev Darekar, who works as an orderly to a senior police officer in the Dadar Railway Police Crime Branch. Other accused named in the case include Suresh Ghule and Dattatray Mohite, who are reportedly relatives of Darekar. Police said Darekar was known to the complainant.

Complainant allegedly cheated after arranging funds

According to the FIR, the complainant, Yogesh Adate, is a cancer survivor. To arrange funds, he allegedly sold his police society shares, provident fund and gold ornaments, mortgaged his house, and borrowed money from 14 individuals, thereby collecting ₹72 lakh. In total, he is alleged to have been cheated of ₹92.50 lakh. No arrests have been made so far.

Cash handed over near police office

The incident occurred outside the office premises of the Dadar Railway Police Crime Branch in Dadar West, where the complainant allegedly handed over ₹2.5 lakh in cash to the accused. Based on this, a case has been registered at Shivaji Park Police Station.

False investment claims alleged

According to the complaint, the accused Ravindra Darekar, Suresh Ghule and Dattatray Mohite, acting in conspiracy, falsely claimed that ₹550 crore had been credited to the accounts of Mohite and Ghule from an overseas security business investment in Hong Kong.

They allegedly told the complainant that the amount was stuck due to Reserve Bank of India regulations and that funds were required to pay taxes to enable its withdrawal.

They allegedly assured the complainant of high returns in exchange for financial assistance, thereby gaining his trust. On this pretext, they persuaded him to arrange money through his acquaintances and transferred funds to them through various means.

However, the accused neither provided any returns nor refunded the total amount of ₹92.50 lakh, thereby cheating the complainant. Further investigation is underway.

