Bhiwandi News: Man Assaulted For Abusing Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar; Atrocity Act Case Registered

A Bhiwandi hotel incident escalated after a man allegedly used casteist slurs against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. |

Bhiwandi: A conflict between two colleagues at Al-Bek Hotel in Millat Nagar, Bhiwandi on Nasik Road, escalated after one of them allegedly abused Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and used casteist slurs. The incident reportedly captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage among Ambedkarite youths.

Activists Confront Accused

Following the video’s circulation, a group of activists reached the hotel and confronted the man, assaulting him and compelling him to apologize. The individual was then handed over to the Nizampur Police.

Legal Action Taken

Authorities confirmed that the accused, Sandeep Yadav, was booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. ACP Vijay Marathe stated that the police took swift action after the matter was reported, ensuring that the accused was taken into custody and presented before the court. The court subsequently sent him to judicial custody.

Social Media Alerts Community

This incident highlights the sensitivity surrounding caste-based abuse, especially concerning revered figures like Dr. Ambedkar. Police officials emphasized that social media played a crucial role in alerting the community and ensuring prompt legal action. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have urged people to report such incidents rather than taking the law into their own hands.

Read Also Mumbai Woman Loses ₹11.28 Lakh To Fake Job Offer Scam After Uploading Biodata On Job Portals

Also Watch:

Reminder of Legal Vigilance

The case serves as a reminder of the strict legal provisions under the Atrocities Act and the continuing need for vigilance against casteist abuse in public and workplace settings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/