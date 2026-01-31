'Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare & Chhagan Bhujbal Knew About NCP Merger Plans': Jayant Patil's EXPLOSIVE Revelation Days After Ajit Pawar's Death | Video |

Mumbai: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jayant Patil has made a major revelation, claiming that senior leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal, were aware of plans to merge the two NCP factions well before recent political developments. Patil alleged that the merger plan had been finalised in mid-January and was to be formally announced next month.

NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil in media today :

“It was decided on January 16 to announce the merger after Zilla Parishad polls, on February 8. But since I was to attend a wedding in Delhi, Ajit dada said that whatever date you decide we will announce the merger. So, we… pic.twitter.com/2A2tBI7PT0 — ashish jadhao (@ashish_jadhao) January 31, 2026

Jayant Patil Makes Shocking Revelation

In a video statement posted on X by journalist Ashish Jadhao, Jayant Patil said that a decision was taken on January 16 to announce the merger after the Zilla Parishad elections scheduled on February 8. “It was decided on January 16 to announce the merger after the Zilla Parishad polls, on February 8. But since I was to attend a wedding in Delhi, Ajit Dada said that whatever date you decide, we will announce the merger. So, we decided on February 12,” Patil said.

Patil further claimed that Ajit Pawar himself had informed senior leaders from his faction about the merger roadmap. “Ajit Pawar had told us that he had informed Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and other leaders of his party about the plans of merger,” Patil said in the video. The statement has triggered fresh political debate, coming amid rapid developments within the NCP following Ajit Pawar’s death.

NCP(SP) Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar In Baramati

The remarks surfaced on a politically charged day, with senior NCP (SP) leaders meeting party patriarch Sharad Pawar at his Govind Baug residence in Baramati. The delegation reportedly included MP Supriya Sule, MLA Rohit Pawar, Yugendra Pawar and other senior leaders. Though details of the closed-door meeting were not disclosed, it is being seen as crucial in the context of leadership changes and the future course of the party.

#WATCH | Baramati, Maharashtra: NCP-SCP leaders arrive at the residence of party president Sharad Pawar, for a meeting. pic.twitter.com/rymfZGxJ4C — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

'No Information On Sunetra's Swearing-In': Sharad Pawar

Earlier today, Sharad Pawar had addressed a press conference in Baramati, distancing himself from decisions related to the vacant post of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Responding to speculation around Sunetra Pawar’s elevation, he said, “I have no information about it. Her party must have decided.” He added that whatever he knew was based on media reports, mentioning that leaders such as Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare appeared to be taking the initiative in decision-making.

Sharad Pawar also declined to comment on an NCP meeting scheduled in Mumbai, terming it an internal party matter and also dismissed reports of joining the NDA, calling such claims media speculation.

Sunetra Set To Take Oath As Deputy CM

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in Mumbai for the swearing-in of Sunetra Pawar as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 5 pm on Saturday at Lok Bhavan. Her elevation follows the sudden death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28, an event that has reshaped Maharashtra’s political landscape.

