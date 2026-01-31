NCP(SP) Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar In Baramati, Amid Preparations Of Sunetra's Swearing-In As Deputy CM In Mumbai |

Baramati: Senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Saturday met party patriarch Sharad Pawar at his Govind Baug residence in Baramati, amid parallel developments in Mumbai over the swearing-in of Sunetra Pawar as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister. The meeting took place just hours after Sharad Pawar addressed a press conference earlier in the day, distancing himself from decisions related to the vacant Deputy CM post.

#WATCH | Baramati, Maharashtra: NCP-SCP leaders arrive at the residence of party president Sharad Pawar, for a meeting. pic.twitter.com/rymfZGxJ4C — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

According to reports, the delegation that met Sharad Pawar included MP Supriya Sule, MLA Rohit Pawar, Yugendra Pawar and other senior NCP (SP) leaders. While details of the closed-door meeting were not officially disclosed, it is seen as a key meeting given the fast-moving political developments following the death of Ajit Pawar.

'No Information On Sunetra's Swearing-In': Sharad Pawar

Earlier in the morning, Sharad Pawar had told reporters in Baramati that he had no information about Sunetra Pawar’s name being proposed for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. “I have no information about it. Her party must have decided,” he said, making it clear that decisions regarding leadership changes were being taken by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction and leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Sharad Pawar said whatever information he had was based on media reports. “What I read in the newspapers today is that Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare have taken the initiative to make some decisions,” he said. He also refused to comment on an NCP meeting scheduled in Mumbai later in the day, calling it an internal party matter.

Dismissing speculation about a merger between the two NCP factions or joining the NDA, Sharad Pawar said, “This is all going on in the media. There is nothing like it here.”

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in Mumbai for the swearing-in of Sunetra Pawar, who is set to become Maharashtra’s first-ever woman Deputy Chief Minister. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 5 pm on Saturday at Lok Bhavan. Her elevation follows the sudden death of her husband, veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/