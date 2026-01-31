Mumbai Local Train Update: Western & Central Railway Announce Jumbo Block On Sunday February 1; Check Details

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Commuters using Mumbai’s suburban railway network are advised to plan their Sunday travel carefully as Central and Western Railways will operate mega maintenance blocks, leading to large-scale cancellations, diversions and delays across multiple sections.

Mega Block On Central Railways

On the Central Railway main line, a mega block has been announced between Thane and Kalyan on the Up and Down Fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm. During this period, all fast local trains will be diverted to the slow lines. Railway officials said that due to this diversion, several local services will remain cancelled, while others may run with a delay of up to 20 minutes, particularly during peak block hours.

Meanwhile, Harbour line services will be severely affected due to a block between Kurla and Vashi from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. All local trains operating on the Up and Down Harbour routes between CSMT and Vashi, Belapur and Panvel will remain suspended during the block period. To provide partial relief to passengers, special local trains will operate between CSMT and Kurla, as well as on the Vashi–Panvel section.

Mega Block On Western Railways

On the Western Railway, a block has been scheduled between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on the Up and Down Fast lines from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm. During this time, fast local services will be diverted onto the slow lines. In addition, select trains will operate only up to Dadar and Bandra, from where they will commence their return journeys. This arrangement is expected to result in cancellations and delays on the Western line as well.

Railway authorities said the blocks are essential for track, signalling and overhead equipment maintenance, aimed at ensuring passenger safety and smoother operations in the long run.

Commuter Advisory:

Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel, keep extra buffer time, and check official railway updates before stepping out. Those travelling for work, exams or medical reasons are urged to plan alternative routes or timings.

