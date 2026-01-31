Caught On Cam: Disabled Stray Cat Thrown From 7th Floor By Watchman In Mumbai's Kandivali; Dies On Spot |

Mumbai: A shocking case of alleged animal cruelty has surfaced from Mumbai’s Kandivali area, where a disabled stray cat was reportedly thrown from the seventh floor of a residential building, leading to its death. The incident, which took place on January 26, was captured on the society’s CCTV cameras and has since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and demands for strict action against the accused, which eventually led to his arrest.

CCTV Shows Watchman's Cruel Act

According to details emerging from the viral footage, the incident occurred at around 11:22 am on Republic Day inside a housing society described by activists as a 'posh' residential complex. In the CCTV clip, a watchman is seen walking along a corridor before picking up a stray cat in his hands. He then opens a door leading outside and throws the animal out, before shutting the door and walking away.

The video further shows the cat falling from a height. In the moments that follow, the injured animal is briefly seen limping and moving out of the camera frame. Activists later claimed that the cat, which was disabled and depended on human care, was found dead after the fall.

Video Sparks Outrage On Internet

The disturbing visuals were shared on Instagram by animal welfare group Street Dogs Of Bombay, which strongly condemned the act. In a sharply worded post, the group highlighted the irony of the incident occurring on Republic Day, a day symbolising constitutional values and humanity. “A voiceless life was treated as disposable,” the group wrote, calling the act deliberate and cruel, and urging citizens to speak up against such violence.

The post further alleged that the cat was not accidentally harmed, but intentionally thrown, and warned that such incidents often go unnoticed in places without surveillance. The organisation appealed to the public to share the video and demand accountability, stating that silence only enables further cruelty.

Animal Activists Step In, Accused Watchman Held

Following the circulation of the footage, several social media users expressed anger and grief, with many demanding the arrest of the watchman and strict action against the housing society management for failing to prevent such acts. Animal lovers and activists have also called for the accused to be booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

However, as per a user's comment on the post, the accused watchman was arrested after local feeders and animal lovers stepped into the matter and remains in police custody. "Just got an update about this from one of the feeders. The feeders stepped in immediately and the police have arrested the watchman. He's currently in police custody," wrote a user in a comment on the post.

