Mumbai: Man Booked For Throwing Pet Cat From 9th Floor Of Malad Building; CCTV Footage Serves As Key Evidence

Mumbai: Man Throws Off Cat From 9th Floor Of Malad Building; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Mumbai: A day after a horrifying video surfaced online showing a man throwing a cat from a high-rise building in Malad, the police have booked a local resident for the animal’s death. The incident, which occurred on June 5 between 6:30 pm and 6:45 pm at GrowMore Onyx Society in the Malvani area of Malad, resulted in the tragic death of a 15-month-old pet cat named Kalu.

The accused, identified as Kasam Sayyed, is a resident of the 9th floor of the society. The victim, Kalu, belonged to Gurjan Mohammad Umar Shamshi, who lives on the 21st floor of the same building. Initially, the family believed that the cat may have been run over by a vehicle after finding her body in the society’s compound. However, a chilling review of CCTV footage revealed a far more disturbing truth.

A man named Kasam Syed threw a cat down from the top floor. pic.twitter.com/n4cwxCNu0o — Gayatri 🇬🇧🇮🇳(BharatKiBeti) (@changu311) June 11, 2025

According to the footage, Sayyed, while waiting for the elevator, spotted the cat sitting on a shoe rack near a window on the 9th floor. He is seen picking up Kalu and deliberately throwing her out of the window. Sayyed then leaned out to check if the cat had fallen to the ground.

Cat's Owner Seeks Justice After Pet's Tragic Killing

Speaking to Mid-day, Shamshi said, “We had been taking care of Kalu since her birth. On the evening of June 5, she stepped out like always, but moments later, we found her injured. Despite efforts to save her, she died due to multiple injuries.”

Shamshi added that they initially struggled to access CCTV footage due to uncooperative society staff. “On Tuesday, we finally got the footage and were shocked to learn that our cat was thrown from the 9th floor, not hit by a vehicle as we assumed,” he said.

FIR Filed Under Sections Of Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals

Disturbed and seeking justice, Shamshi filed a police complaint. Based on the CCTV footage, the Malvani Police have registered an FIR against Sayyed under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11(1)(I) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

A senior police official confirmed, “We have registered the case and initiated a detailed investigation,” as quoted by Mid-day. Animal rights groups and residents have expressed outrage over the incident, demanding strict action against the accused.