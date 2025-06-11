Mumbai: Man Throws Off Cat From 9th Floor Of Malad Building; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from a building in Mumbai, where a man threw a cat from the ninth floor of the building. The incident, caught on a CCTV camera of the building premises, reportedly took place in the Malvani area of Malad. A complaint was filed against the accused in the matter, as per reports.

CCTV Shows Man Throwing Cat Outside Window

In the CCTV video that has gone viral, a cat can be seen standing on a shoe rack, close to a building window. A man arrives at the location in a while, with a bag in his hand. The man initially moves ahead of the cat, close to his house door, keeps his bags near the door.

A man named Kasam Syed threw a cat down from the top floor. pic.twitter.com/n4cwxCNu0o — Gayatri 🇬🇧🇮🇳(BharatKiBeti) (@changu311) June 11, 2025

Later, he turns back and goes towards the cat. Within moments, he then picks up the cat and throws it out from the window. The poor animal landed on the metal sheet below and reportedly died on the spot.

The accused is reportedly identified as a man named Kasam Sayyed, who owns a flat in the society. In another video making rounds online, a man can be seen recording the clip and demanding action against Sayyed. He can be seen showing the door of Sayyed's house and the spot from where he threw the cat.

The man can also be seen showing a copy of a letter written to the Malvani police station incharge for taking action against Sayyed over the henious act. He can be heard demanding justice, mentioning the cops and even local MLA Aslam Shaikh. The video is viral on the internet with many demanding action against the accused. However, there are no confirmed reports of any legal action taken into the matter as of now.