Maharashtra Announces Financial Aid For Fishermen Hit By Rains And Floods Between June And September

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued an order to provide financial assistance and concessions to fishermen whose livelihoods were affected by excessive rainfall and floods. | X @ANI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued an order to provide financial assistance and concessions to fishermen whose livelihoods were affected by excessive rainfall and floods between June and September this year.

Govt aid for flood-affected fishermen

A special relief package has been approved for those whose boats, fishing nets, or fish stock were damaged due to heavy rains and flooding, according to a resolution (GR) issued by the state fisheries department.

Under the package, affected fishermen will receive compensation of Rs 6,000 for partially damaged boats and Rs 15,000 for completely destroyed ones. For the fully and partially damaged fishing nets, they will get Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray's 'anaconda' remark, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "Yesterday, Amit Shah came and gave two boats to the fishermen of Mumbai for deep-sea fishing. Many such boats will be given through the central government.… pic.twitter.com/tjkcp0Dgo6 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

Farmers will receive Rs 10,000 per hectare for loss of fish seed, and Rs 60 per kilogram for loss of fish stock up to 50 per cent of expected production.

Relief to be disbursed via DBT

The government has also directed district officials to conduct on-ground inspections and submit proposals through the assistant commissioner of fisheries for approval. The relief amount will be directly credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The GR said the district-level committees must verify damage reports with the participation of local authorities, including talathis (revenue officials), sarpanches, and representatives of fisheries cooperative societies.

The fisheries commissioner has been tasked with reviewing the disbursement process and submitting regular reports to the government.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)