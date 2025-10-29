Maharashtra News: MSRTC Earns ₹301 Crore During Diwali Festive Rush, But Misses October Revenue Target

MSRTC recorded Rs 301 crore in Diwali revenue with Pune division leading the earnings, though the state-run transporter missed its October target | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) registered a festive boost this Diwali season, clocking an impressive Rs 301 crore in revenue between October 18 and 27 — Rs 37 crore more than the previous year’s Diwali season revenue.

The Pune division led the earnings chart, followed by Jalgaon and Nashik. However, despite the strong festive performance, the state-run transporter fell short of its overall monthly target for October.

Minister Lauds Staff Dedication During Festive Rush

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik lauded the corporation’s workforce for their efforts during the festival rush, crediting staff members who worked long hours away from their families to ensure smooth operations. “Their dedication made this achievement possible,” Sarnaik said, extending congratulations to all officers and employees.

सुधारित प्रसिध्दी पत्रक ( उत्पन्न वाढीमध्ये दुसरा क्रमांक जळगाव विभागाचा आहे.) कृपया,याची नोंद घ्यावी,हि विनंती.



एसटीला दिवाळी हंगामात ३०१ कोटी रुपये उत्पन्न... pic.twitter.com/EHTTmsoFTn — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) October 29, 2025

Strong Festive Earnings Led By Pune Division

According to MSRTC data, the corporation earned an average of Rs 30 crore per day over the 10-day Diwali period, peaking on October 27 — the day most passengers returned home — with a record single-day revenue of Rs 39.75 crore, the highest this year.

Among MSRTC’s 31 divisions, Pune topped the list with Rs 20.47 crore in earnings, while Jalgaon and Nashik followed closely with Rs 15.60 crore and Rs 15.41 crore respectively.

🗓 २९ ऑक्टोबर २०२५ | 📍 मुंबई



एसटीला दिवाळी हंगामात ३०१ कोटी रुपये उत्पन्न



यंदाच्या दिवाळी हंगामात एसटीला तब्बल ३०१ कोटी रुपयांचे उत्पन्न मिळाले आहे. चांगले उत्पन्न आणल्याबद्दल विभागातील सर्व अधिकारी कर्मचाऱ्यांचे हार्दिक अभिनंदन! त्याचप्रमाणे सर्वसामान्य प्रवाशांची दिवाळी गोड… pic.twitter.com/JifCETUIKZ — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) October 29, 2025

Missed October Target

Despite the upbeat festive numbers, MSRTC failed to achieve its ambitious October revenue target of Rs1,049 crore. The corporation had projected daily earnings of Rs 34 crore, expecting Diwali travel to boost collections. However, outside the festival window, daily revenues lagged behind expectations.

MSRTC has been grappling with financial challenges in recent months. Except for April and May, the corporation has posted continuous losses over the past four months, mainly due to unseasonal rains and floods. Losses between June and September alone crossed Rs 150 crore, officials said.

Underperforming Divisions To Face Review

While divisions such as Pune, Beed, Ahilyanagar, Amravati, and Buldhana showed marked improvement compared to last year, others — including Sindhudurg, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and Dharashiv — reported weak performance, dragging down overall revenue figures.

Expressing concern over the underperforming divisions, Minister Sarnaik called for a detailed performance review. He urged the MSRTC administration to “take corrective measures, enhance operational efficiency, and curb ongoing losses” to strengthen the corporation’s financial stability in the coming months.

