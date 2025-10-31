 Versova–Bhayander To Uttan–Virar: How New Coastal Roads Will Boost Connectivity & Transform Mumbai Travel
Following the success of the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) from Marine Drive to Worli, which eased congestion and significantly cut travel time, authorities are now extending similar connectivity across the city’s northern and satellite regions.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Versova–Bhayander To Uttan–Virar: How New Coastal Roads Will Boost Connectivity & Transform Mumbai Travel | File

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is witnessing a massive coastal infrastructure push, with several major road and sea link projects underway. Following the success of the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) from Marine Drive to Worli, which eased congestion and cut travel time significantly, authorities are now extending similar connectivity across the city’s northern and satellite regions.

Versova–Bhayander Coastal Road

The Versova–Bhayander Coastal Road is among the most anticipated infrastructure projects in western Mumbai. The road will connect Versova in Andheri to Bhayander, drastically reducing travel time between the western suburbs and Mira–Bhayander. This project will not only decongest the Western Express Highway but also provide a scenic coastal route for daily commuters.

Uttan–Virar Sea Link

The proposed Uttan–Virar Sea Link will extend the coastal corridor further north, linking Uttan to Virar. This project aims to connect the fast-developing Vasai–Virar region to Mumbai’s transport grid, improving access for residents and boosting real estate and commercial growth in the area. Once operational, it will offer a quicker, smoother alternative to current overland routes.

Bandra–Versova Savarkar Sea Link

An extension of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, this stretch—named after Veer Savarkar—will connect Bandra to Versova. The new link will reduce traffic on the Western Express Highway and serve as a parallel coastal route for the city’s western suburbs. The project is expected to seamlessly integrate with the Versova–Bhayander route, forming a continuous coastal corridor.

Thane, Kharghar, and Ulwe Coastal Roads

In the eastern part of the MMR, new coastal corridors are being developed to connect Thane, Kharghar, and Ulwe.

The Thane Coastal Road will provide an alternative route for residents travelling to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The Kharghar Coastal Road will improve intra-city movement and connect with upcoming metro lines.

The Ulwe Coastal Road, located near the Navi Mumbai International Airport, will play a key role in handling future traffic from the new airport and emerging business districts.

Transforming Urban Mobility in MMR

Together, these projects will redefine Mumbai’s urban transport landscape, reducing congestion, cutting commute times, and creating a world-class coastal mobility network. Just as the Marine Drive–Worli phase has become a landmark of modern infrastructure, these upcoming routes promise to reshape how Mumbai travels, connecting communities and catalysing economic growth across the region.

