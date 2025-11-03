Pune: Minor Blast In AC Unit Sparks Panic At Balgandharva Rangmandir | File Photo

A small explosion in the air-conditioning system at the famous Balgandharva Rangmandir on Jangali Maharaj Road in Pune caused panic on Sunday night after smoke filled the auditorium. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the damage was minor.

The incident happened around 9.30 pm, just before the audience was to enter for a Marathi commercial play. According to sources, the blast took place in the AC unit near the balcony section. Within moments, thick smoke spread across the hall, creating confusion among staff and early visitors.

However, the quick and calm response from the auditorium staff helped prevent a major mishap. The team immediately stopped entry into the hall, turned off the system, and began clearing the smoke. The fire brigade was informed, though their help was not needed as the situation was brought under control quickly.

An official from the venue said the staff acted promptly and ensured everyone’s safety. After the air was cleared and the equipment checked, the audience was allowed to enter. The play started again after a brief delay.

Due to the alertness of the staff, a serious incident was avoided at the iconic cultural centre that hosts numerous plays and events throughout the year.