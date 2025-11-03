 Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone - Video
In a remarkable engineering accomplishment, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) successfully installed a massive 56-metre-long, 450-ton steel span overnight at the busy GMLR (Bhandup–Sonapur) Junction.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
Mumbai, November 3: In a remarkable engineering accomplishment, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) successfully installed a massive 56-metre-long, 450-ton steel span overnight at the busy GMLR (Bhandup–Sonapur) Junction. The milestone marks significant progress on Mumbai Metro Line 4, which will connect Wadala to Kasarvadavali, and is now over 84.5 per cent complete.

Engineering Precision Amid Challenging Conditions

Despite unseasonal rain and a bustling urban backdrop, the MMRDA’s engineering teams executed the complex lift with clockwork precision. The two-girder steel structure was placed seamlessly overnight using nine high-capacity cranes, two multi-axle pullers, and the expertise of over 100 skilled personnel.

The operation, carried out under tight time constraints, ensured that city traffic remained largely unaffected, a testament to meticulous planning and coordination between civic agencies.

A Step Towards Faster, Smarter Commutes

This overnight success is a major stride toward Mumbai’s goal of achieving a faster, safer, and more sustainable public transport network. Once operational, Metro Line 4 will significantly reduce travel time between Wadala and Kasarvadavali, easing congestion on the city’s eastern corridors and providing relief to daily commuters.

The new line is expected to integrate seamlessly with other metro corridors, enhancing connectivity across the metropolitan region and bringing Mumbai closer to its vision of #MumbaiInMinutes.

Collaboration Behind the Success

MMRDA expressed gratitude to all supporting authorities, including the Mumbai Traffic Police, BMC, and MSEDCL, for their crucial assistance in the smooth and safe completion of the installation. Their coordination was vital in ensuring minimal disruption during this complex overnight operation.

A Testament to Mumbai’s Engineering Spirit

While the old saying goes that Rome wasn’t built in a day, MMRDA’s latest feat proves that Mumbai’s progress can indeed happen overnight. This achievement reflects the relentless drive, engineering excellence, and collaborative spirit that continue to transform Mumbai’s transport landscape, one span at a time.

