 Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Book 4 Family Members For Murdering 43-Year-Old Man Over Petty Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Book 4 Family Members For Murdering 43-Year-Old Man Over Petty Dispute

Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Book 4 Family Members For Murdering 43-Year-Old Man Over Petty Dispute

Mumbai’s Sakinaka Police registered an FIR against four family members for allegedly murdering 43-year-old Mohammad Javed Asiq Ali Khan after a quarrel over a food parcel. The accused reportedly assaulted Khan with hands, legs, and a bamboo stick, leading to his death. Khan’s nephew filed the complaint, and police booked the accused under relevant BNS sections.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Book 4 Family Members For Murdering 43-Year-Old Man Over Petty Dispute | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Sakinaka Police on November 4 registered an FIR against four family members for allegedly murdering a 43-year-old man over a petty dispute. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Javed Asiq Ali Khan. The incident occurred on November 3 in Sakinaka, Andheri East.

About The Incident

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday, around 8:54 pm at Ekta Society, Jatimari, Kurla-Andheri Road, Sakinaka. Khan was allegedly beaten to death by his four roommates. The accused had asked Khan to bring a food parcel. Khan reportedly told them that he did not want to eat and therefore did not bring the parcel.

The accused then said that although he did not want to eat, he should have at least brought the food for them. An argument ensued, during which the accused allegedly assaulted Khan with their hands, legs, and a bamboo stick, causing injuries to his head, face, and other parts of his body.

FPJ Shorts
'Financial Intermediaries, Including Stockbrokers, Must Ensure Clean, Auditable Books & Culture Of Transparency To Earn Investors' Trust': SEBI Chairman
'Financial Intermediaries, Including Stockbrokers, Must Ensure Clean, Auditable Books & Culture Of Transparency To Earn Investors' Trust': SEBI Chairman
Who Is Manoj Pandian? AIADMK Rebel MLA Joins DMK Months Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
Who Is Manoj Pandian? AIADMK Rebel MLA Joins DMK Months Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
SEBI Prepares Tough Action On MCX, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey Speaks On Major Brokerage & Market Reforms
SEBI Prepares Tough Action On MCX, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey Speaks On Major Brokerage & Market Reforms
'They’re Not Conscious And They Can’t Be': Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Calls Research Into AI Consciousness ‘Absurd’
'They’re Not Conscious And They Can’t Be': Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Calls Research Into AI Consciousness ‘Absurd’
Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹87 Lakh In Foreign Currency From Dubai Passenger - Video
article-image

Khan somehow managed to call his nephew for help. His nephew rushed to the spot and transported him to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla West, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Khan’s nephew, Abdul Kadir Maksood Khan, 45, a resident of Kurla West, lodged a complaint against Mohammad Sahebaj Khan, 21, Jamal Hussain Khan, 42, Sajjad Hussain Khan, 42, and Mohammad Arif Hussain Khan, 32 — all residents of Sakinaka. Police said all the accused are related to the deceased. Mohammad Sahebaj Khan, along with his two uncles, allegedly assaulted Khan.

The police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) (punishment for murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Book 4 Family Members For Murdering 43-Year-Old Man Over Petty Dispute

Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Book 4 Family Members For Murdering 43-Year-Old Man Over Petty Dispute

Mumbai Guide: Craving Italian Cuisine? Check Out City's BEST Eateries Serving Authentic Dishes

Mumbai Guide: Craving Italian Cuisine? Check Out City's BEST Eateries Serving Authentic Dishes

BMC Elections 2025: Maharashtra Local Body Poll Schedule Expected Today

BMC Elections 2025: Maharashtra Local Body Poll Schedule Expected Today

Mumbai Crime: Youth Murdered Over Food Parcel Dispute In Sakinaka; 4 Accused Identified, Search...

Mumbai Crime: Youth Murdered Over Food Parcel Dispute In Sakinaka; 4 Accused Identified, Search...

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹87 Lakh In Foreign Currency From Dubai Passenger - Video

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹87 Lakh In Foreign Currency From Dubai Passenger - Video