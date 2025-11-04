Mumbai AQI 35 vs Delhi AQI 309: Priyanka Chaturvedi Highlights Stark Pollution Divide Between 2 Metro Cities |

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has sparked a conversation on India’s worsening air pollution crisis by sharing a video that captured the stark contrast in air quality between Mumbai and Delhi.

For a minute keep your politics aside, who you voted for aside, whataboutery aside, farm fire vs fire crackers aside and ask yourself just one question.. don’t we need to do a lot more for a better, cleaner future not just for our children but our nation, would it be too much to… pic.twitter.com/bOtxbIYWYM — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 4, 2025

Posting the clip on X on Tuesday, Chaturvedi urged citizens and governments to rise above political divides and work collectively towards ensuring cleaner air and a healthier future.

‘We Need to Do Better’ Says the Shiv Sena MP

The short video, recorded from her airplane window as she flew from Mumbai to Delhi, shows a clear skyline over Mumbai gradually giving way to thick haze and smog as the flight approached the national capital.

In her post, she wrote, “For a minute, keep your politics aside, who you voted for aside, whataboutery aside, farm fire vs firecrackers aside, and ask yourself just one question — don’t we need to do a lot more for a better, cleaner future not just for our children but our nation?”

She further appealed to governments of all parties to prioritise the issue of air quality, questioning the silence of environment and senior cabinet ministers on the matter.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index Touches Hazardous Levels

Chaturvedi also shared a screenshot showing the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai at 35 and Delhi at 309, underlining the sharp difference between the two metropolitan cities. An AQI above 300 falls in the ‘Severe’ category, posing significant health risks.

Call for Collective Action on Pollution

Concluding her post, the Shiv Sena MP remarked, “We need to do better.” Her message resonated with many users online, who echoed her concern about the deteriorating air quality and the lack of decisive action.

Chaturvedi’s post has once again drawn national attention to Delhi’s alarming pollution crisis, with many urging for stricter environmental regulations and immediate governmental intervention.